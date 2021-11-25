‘Black Friday’ shopping a little different this year

If you’re a dedicated Black Friday weekend shopper, your credit card and checkbook are ready, and you don’t mind missing part of Thanksgiving holiday events. But under COVID precautions and related business stresses, the shopping opportunities in 2021 don’t look the same as in years past.
So be warned most of the following information is listed in online ads, and the stores are very big this year on websites, apps and online orders to be shipped to customers. (We aren’t even going to talk about the problems in “supply chain issues.” Christmas will last this year as long as it takes for your packages to arrive.)
Generally, most of the local shopping locations will be closed Thanksgiving Day; and some will open a bit earlier on Friday than usual.
As for those special items people have stood in line for in previous years, in some area businesses it’s now designated specials spread out over multiple weeks. And the stores are counting on customers to check their websites to view and buy through the online ads.
Few contacted last week have any printed brochures available, nor are they expecting any that customers can take home and read to make “wish lists.”
Some businesses are displaying their featured merchandise starting this week with large signs about the special prices; and their displays may be changing from week to week as they cycle through planned lists of more spread-out weekly specials.
Lowe’s Home Improvement Store
Lowe’s will be open on Black Friday starting at 6 a.m.; and Saturday and Sunday hours will be the store’s usual hours.
The online sales brochure for this Christmas season displays many different appliances including those for kitchens, bathroom and laundry; plus tools and building supplies, and some Christmas decorations already at sale prices.
Those wishing to start with online shopping can visit www.lowes.com; including looking over their multiple pages of online ads, including their “holiday” catalog with prices applying through Dec. 25. Call the store at 792-9100 for more information.
Big Lots
At Big Lots on Sidney Baker, the online ad says they will be open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Thanksgiving and plan special deals on toys, holiday lights and recliners that day.
Check www.biglots.com for more information on their six-page flyer.
The store’s usual hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
Bath & Body Works
This store will be closed Thursday and open at 6 a.m. on Friday. They have a four-page brochure online.
Belk
This department store will be closed Thanksgiving, and re-open Friday. Prices are good through Saturday.
The online ad says they will – again – be holding a “gift card giveaway” at 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
But customers who shop online at their website before the holiday might be able to pick up their orders at the store “curbside” or have the items shipped to their homes. Call the store at 257-6800 to ask about this option.
Hours will be Friday, Nov. 27, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
The week after the holiday, they will return to regular hours of opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Online shoppers and those wanting to add to their lists can visit www.belk.com to see their online multi-page brochure, and check on store hours.
Hobby Lobby
The Hobby Lobby is at 2101 Sidney Baker, near the Loop. The company website is www.hobbylobby.com; and normal store hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and closed Sunday.
They usually have weekly printed “sale flyers” at the front of the store, with “specials” noted for crafts and home décor items, by price or percentage off; and dates the listed specials are good.
They will be closed on Thanksgiving, but on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, they will open at 8 a.m. (earlier than usual) and close at 9 p.m. (later than usual). Listed prices are good in-store and online through Saturday.
JC Penney
JC Penney in River Hills Mall will not be open on Thanksgiving Day this year. This store will close at its usual time on that Wednesday, and reopen at 5 a.m. the Friday after the holiday.
The www.jcp.com website includes ads for specials. They are planning some special deals that will be offered only online. Customers also may download the JC Penney app on their phones.
The Black Friday Sneak Peak, after the weekly specials leading up to it, can be seen at the website.
Home Depot
At Kerrville’s Home Depot on Sidney Baker Street North, the store is closed on Thanksgiving, then open on Friday at 6 a.m. Online ads feature major appliances such as dishwashers, refrigerators, microwaves, ranges, and washers and dryers.
The website is www.homedepot. com for online shopping. Customers can visit their website for more details such as sneak previews of sales and the dates for those events. It says prices are good into December, “while supplies last.”
Tractor Supply
The Tractor Supply store at 1305 Sidney Baker Street is another business that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. They will be open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday; but no other hours were listed. There are gift ideas on the website at www.TractorSupply.com. Customers can call 257-0400 for more information.
Walmart
Kerrville’s Walmart will be open usual business hours through Wednesday of Thanksgiving week, but closed the entire Thanksgiving Day.
The holiday shopping specials actually began online Nov. 22 and in-store Nov. 26. Shoppers can visit the website at www.walmart.com for information on dates, times and a 20-page ad online including a separate “catalog” for toys, or get the Walmart app on their smart-phones.
Office Max
The Kerrville store may be closed on Thanksgiving, as “Hours to be determined” were listed online; and open on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Online purchases can be made starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday. There is a two-page ad online.
The website said deals by email are available 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The store is located at 307 Sidney Baker S. Call 257-0088 for added information.
Ashley Home Store
The Ashley Home Store at 1703 Sidney Baker will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but they already have been offering sales previous to Thanksgiving. Their usual store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, a small change from pre-COVID times.
Moore’s Home Furnishings
A four-page printed advertising brochure from Moore’s Home Furnishings at 120 Harper Rd. lists a series of “Special Buys,” and Black Friday bonus coupons, with financing information.
The advertised furniture includes sofas, recliners, dining room sets, bed frames and adjustable mattresses and bases.
Regular store hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday. Call the store at 895-5311; and visit the website at www.mooreshomefurnishings.com for other information.
Harbor Freight
The website for this tools and supplies store lists Black Friday hours as “to be determined,” but they have a 10-page online sale brochure that says deals listed there are good through Nov. 29. The store is located near State Highway 16 and Interstate 10.
