Kerr County Commissioners approved new “surrender fees” to be charged at Kerr County Animal Services at their regular court meeting Monday, April 26; and agreed to provide a radio station and storage area and a meeting space for the Hill Country Amateur Radio Club.
They also discussed the new regional Public Defenders Office, and a new depository bank for county use.
Animal Services,
operational changes
Director Reagan Givens asked to add some fees to the current Animal Services fees, the new ones consisting entirely of “surrender fees” discussed in their advisory board meetings.
“We collectively would like to try these fees as a way to hold owners of animals more accountable; and make it less easy and desirable to simply get rid of unwanted animals,” Givens told them.
There was a short discussion of how this change could lead to owners “dumping” unwanted animals that KCAS would still have to deal with; but Givens said recent history hasn’t shown that.
He also asked for a change in scheduled shelter hours for the public. He said they’ve spent more than a year working one schedule M/W/F, and a different schedule T/TH; and it’s been ineffective for staff work and the public, including as tracked in missed incoming phone calls.
The new fees for “surrenders” Givens requested, and commissioners approved, are:
• With appointment per animal - $50;
• Immediate/walk-in per animal -$100;
• Litters of animals, first animal, with appointment - $50;
• Two or more animals - $25 per animal;
• Litters, first animal, walk-in (no appointment) - $100;
• Two or more animals, walk-in - $50 per animal.
Givens said the rest of his fee schedule remains as set previously, including registration fees; dangerous dog fees; impound fees (first, second and subsequent); quarantine fees not including boarding fees; animal delivered to veterinarian; adoption fees; euthanasia fee; kennel establishment fees; and livestock impound fees.
But he’s also added to the KCAS policies that staff has the authority to decide if a citizen asks to surrender an animal, but doesn’t have a good reason for doing so, that person can be added to the office’s “Do Not Adopt” list for the future.
Givens has the shelter going back to Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with lunch for staff being 12 noon-1 p.m. each day. There aren’t any Saturday hours.
HC Amateur Radio Club
Clay Lambert, an officer with the Hill Country Amateur Radio Club, got the court’s permission for the radio club members to use Kerr County facilities, both a room for their monthly meetings and a site for storage of equipment.
The “ham radio” group has been meeting at the American Red Cross building for years and keeping equipment there, but have outgrown the space; and more recently the National Red Cross closed that building until further notice, as they have other Red Cross offices.
Lambert said the radio frequency “noise level” downtown also has negatively impacted the effectiveness of the Radio Club’s station, to communicate in emergencies.
After discussion with Lambert, commissioners unanimously agreed the HCARC could meet monthly in the Union Church at no charge; meeting the first Thursday each month 6:30-9 p.m. The court also said they can store their equipment and set up their radio station in the unused west portion of the “office” building at River Star Arts & Event Park. It has a separate keyed entry.
The main discussion Monday was about the height, placement and guide wires for their radio communications tower nearby, which Lambert said involves “considerable effort and expense; and is not designed to be disassembled and relocated every few years.” He said the 50- to 100-foot tower would be erected at club expense; and include grounding wires, but they don’t need a fence around it; and mount antennas useful in both routine and emergency conditions.
Commissioner Tom Moser said he thinks a one-page “lease agreement” is needed; and Jonathan Letz wants to see where any wires connecting the tower to the ground would be placed.
Club members have been working with Shane Evans of County Maintenance on this. And both County Emergency Coordinator Dub Thomas and Sheriff Larry Leitha said they support the club’s choice of location at River Star Park.
Lambert’s advance information said club members spoke recently with Thomas about possibly staging radio equipment at each volunteer fire department in Kerr County to act as “spokes on a wheel” to ensure countywide communication in a disaster.
Vehicles, Enterprise
Fleet Management
Sheriff Larry Leitha requested and got the court’s approval on a lease and maintenance agreement with “Enterprise Fleet Management,” and said this service for Sheriff’s Office vehicles will replace seven of his Tahoes and 14 unmarked vehicles, equating to about 1/3 of his fleet.
He called it “a good program that concerns both new vehicles and ongoing maintenance.” A company representative with him said their services include the finishing work to “totally outfit” all new law enforcement vehicles before they are considered ready to deliver. A “client strategy manager” will be assigned to work with Kerr County and all the departments needed.
They said the City of Fredericksburg has a similar agreement in place.
Hill Country Regional
Public Defenders Office
Three items concerned the new multi-county Hill Country Regional Public Defenders’ Office recently opening in Kerr County as a county department.
County Judge Robert Kelly was named Kerr’s liaison to that office for 2021.
Local commissioners got a report on Information Technology issues related to the HCRPDO.
Kelly said they are working on a travel policy for staff at the office; and there likely will be no funding for in-county travel. Like other county departments, they will be compensated only for travel outside Kerr County, he said.
Chief defense attorney John Bull said he and his eight attorneys have been appointed to about 700 cases now, up from 400.
County bank depository
County Treasurer Tracy Soldan got court approval on a new bank depository contract to designate the Happy State Bank here as the county’s official depository, for four years starting May 1 this year, and ending April 30, 2025.
The only discussion was Letz’ request to see details in their bid packet about fees and schedules.
TAC Risk Management award
Larry Boccaccio, of the Texas Association of Counties’ Risk Management service, visited the Kerr County Court to present the commissioners with yet another “Safety Award” for their management of the employees’ workplace safety rules and management.
He thanked them for getting him out and on the road again for the first time in many months; and said he brought them a “beautified” plaque as the award.
He said he’s lost count of the number of these Kerr County has received over the years, as they have continually been on top of workplace safety, out of the 62 counties he tracks. And he’s ready to return for updated training for Road & Bridge employees.
Interlocal agreement,
Kerrville-Kerr County
Airport
Discussion of the Interlocal Agreement between the county and city and local airport was put on hold until a future meeting at the request of liaison Commissioner Tom Moser.
