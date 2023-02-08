Responding to the storm

Lessons learned from the February 2021 Winter Storm Uri helped last week’s winter blast be more manageable for Hill Country entities. All area schools were closed three days while the ice storm made its way across the area. Most government offices and many businesses closed or went to a reduced schedule for the period.
While moisture caused fountains to freeze, wintery scenes on trees and branches that were broken and an ample supply of beautiful icicles on everything, the forecasted winter storm left only minimal problems to deal with.
The real heroes were street crews, the county’s road and bridge department personnel and state highway department crews who worked tirelessly to keep the streets, roads and especially the bridges clear to prevent wrecks and make travel easier for persons who did have to get out. Crews from KPUB and the two electric co-ops (Central Texas and Bandera) that serve parts of the county were busy with restoring service when the ice caused downed electric lines. As a part of their mutual aid agreement KPUB also helped CTEC with outages in Tierra Linda Ranch, Saddlewood and Whiskey Canyon subdivisions plus the Wilderness Community on Hwy. 16 North.
“KPUB was prepared and ready to respond to any significant storm impacts, but fortunate that our service territory ended up faring well,” said KPUB General Manager and CEO Mike Wittler in a press release on Friday. “We’re currently helping restore power for our neighboring utility, CTEC, whose service territory did have storm damages. We anticipate continuing to provide mutual aid for their customers as long as help is needed.”
“Providing mutual aid during major events allows our personnel to learn, adapt and be better prepared for the future. It’s also part of being a good neighbor. Continuous improvement and lending a helping hand to our neighbors in need are integral parts of our company’s future,” Wittler added.
Another group of heroes who worked through all of the harsh weather were first responders around the county. Sheriff’s deputies, police, EMS and fire departments responded to calls for help throughout the ice storm. The largest traffic incident was on IH10 near the Kimble County line on Tuesday morning when several 18 wheelers and other vehicles were involved in a chain reaction accident after losing traction on the icy road.
“I am not aware of any major accidents, just minor ones and the volunteer fire departments had no major fires over the three days. We basically dodged a bullet. We didn’t get the severe ice storm that was predicted after all,” said Kerr County Emergency Manager Dub Thomas.
Law enforcement officials agreed with Thomas’ evaluation of the week’s challenges.
Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall said the police department had very few weather-related calls during the three-day storm.
“Our citizens heeded the call to stay home and stay safe. We are really happy that our citizens listened to the warnings because it kept our first responders safe also,” McCall said.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Department had a similar low volume of calls during the winter storm period.
“We were very fortunate with this storm. We had only three accidents on Tuesday and none on Wednesday or Thursday. I feel we were really prepared for the storm and the public did a very good job of staying off the roads,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
Another issue caused by the closing of the courthouse and West Kerr Annex involved the payment of 2022 property taxes that were due on Jan. 31, either total or partial payment. Late payments normally incur additional charges.
“We granted everybody who came in Friday to pay their taxes as timely paid,” said Kerr County Tax Assessor Bob Reeves.
