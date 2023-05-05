Junior ‘Rangers’

Several dozen students at Tivy High School took an oath last week from local Texas Ranger Chad Matlock and became “Junior Texas Rangers.” Following the oath-taking ceremony in the school’s theater, the students received gold badges from the ranger. Students were told to wear the badge just above their heart.
“We’ve been around 200 years. We are very proud to represent Texas,” Matlock told the students.
“Like a good Ranger, I will be brave, honest, obedient and always keep my eyes open for danger,” was the oath recited by the students who had practiced the oath in their classroom before the event to help them understand the meaning of the words in the oath.
The event was organized by local resident Laura Greenwood, who serves on the board of directors of the Texas Ranger Museum in Waco. Greenwood, a regular substitute in the FLU classroom at Tivy, believes the history of the Rangers is important for all citizens to appreciate.
“I think it’s important to preserve Texas history, especially this year with it being the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers. I thought a nice way to do that was by having Texas Ranger Chad Matlock come and swear the students in the life skills class as Junior Texas Rangers. I think it was a great way to honor the Ranger Bicentennial,” Greenwood said.
Texas Rangers are the oldest statewide law enforcement agency in the United States. Matlock is one of the only 170 rangers assigned to communities around the state now.
A local celebration, Texas Ranger Roundup, will be Saturday, May 6 in Center Point, beginning with a special ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Center Point Cemetery where more Texas Rangers are interred than any other single location in the state. Afterwards the celebration will move to the downtown Center Point Historical Park. Food, entertainment, a history presentation and the dedication of the new Texas Ranger Cabin in the historical park will take place later in the day. The public is invited to attend the entire day’s events.
Formed as a militia in the 1820s to protect the settlers moving onto the Texas frontier from especially the Comanche Indians, and in coastal areas from the Tonkawa and Karankawa tribes, the Texas Rangers continued as an autonomous state law enforcement agency until 1935 when it was made a part of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A part of the history of the Texas Rangers is the often heard comment that each ranger could resolve issues they faced alone. The phrase, “One Riot, One Ranger” was popularized in talking about the elite group of law enforcement professionals.
The Texas Rangers have sometimes been compared to other world-famous law enforcement agencies such as the F.B.I., Scotland Yard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
