Progress of Tivy Commons shared

Demolition of the old Hal Peterson Middle School/Tivy High School campus, which began late summer, is progressing on schedule.
JR Ramon Demolition of San Antonio was contracted by the developers of the new Tivy Commons development. Ramon has completed razing the science building, math building and both of the original classroom halls and all that remains are the two gymnasiums on the north portion of the property. Originally the demolition was scheduled to last from six months to a year and is now at the end of the fifth month of work.
Sendero Cross Capital LLC, in partnership with WindRidge Real Estate LLC, both headquartered in Dallas, will be developing the 25-acre property on Sidney Baker North into a master-planned mixed-use development.
“The development of the site plan is in progress and hopefully will be completed early in the new year,” said Tim Pugliese, in Dallas, from the public relations firm hired by the developers.
“We need people to be able to look at the site plan and see that a defined area is for retail or parking or multi-family development. We don’t want to do anything else until the site plan is complete,” Pugliese said late last week.
Pugliese said he understands that the community is anxious to see the site plan and the conceptual interpretation of what the development will look like and to find out what kinds of businesses are coming into Kerrville. Local architect Peter Lewis is working with the developers to develop the site plan and has prepared several options with different configurations already for the developers to review.
“We have no timeline yet, but it shouldn’t be too much longer,” Pugliese added.
A number of issues will have to be resolved before any final plans can be announced, including zoning issues, before any third parties, especially before any “big-box” stores may be interested, he added.
“We cannot do anything on a website, brochures or marketing until the site plan at least is completed,” Pugliese added.
In an earlier interview Pete Moore, co-general partner of Windridge Real Estate who is in partnership with Sendaro Cross Capital, both of Dallas, and who represents the local investors in the Tivy Commons project, said the mixed-use project hopes to include residential, restaurants, and retail space and said the developers are looking at a lot of options for the property.
“We know the site has a lot of sentimental value to the community and we are sensitive to that issue. We want to be good stewards of the property. Our plan is to save as much as we can of the legacy of Tivy High School and try to carry forward as much of the history of the school into the redevelopment of the property.”
In a news release from the developers in early November, Geoff Henrion, founder of Sendaro Cross Capital said “Tivy Commons will set a new standard as one of the most desirable regional destinations in Central Texas. With new multi-family, new retail, new restaurants and new services. Tivy Commons will dominate the area for 50-plus miles in every direction. We did extensive research and believe the growth potential in the area indicates that access to quality multi-family residences and popular brand retail has been significantly underserved. Tivy Commons will change that.”
Henrion said that the heart of the development, approximately 10 to 12 acres which sits next to the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course and the H-E-B Tennis Center, will be sold to a multi-family developer for final design and completion.
“This new gathering and lifestyle concept will, without doubt, feature the highest quality multi-family in the area accented by many premier retail and restaurant options,” WindRidge Capital’s Pete Moore added in the news release.
Originally the campus was built as a junior high after Hal Peterson and the Peterson Foundation donated the land for a new school when the combined junior high/high school population outgrew the single campus on Tivy St. The new school was named after the benefactor. Hal Peterson Middle School remained a junior high until 1967 when it relocated back to the original campus on Tivy St. after the school district decision to switch the two campuses and Tivy High School moved to the Sidney Baker location.
After the new Tivy High School opened on Loop 534 in 2004, Hal Peterson MS moved back to the Sidney Baker campus until the new HPMS opened in the fall of 2021. The 25-acre campus remained vacant last school year but the purchase for $4.9 million was finalized with KISD in mid-July and demolition began shortly afterward.
