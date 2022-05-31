KPUB celebrates ‘Month of Giving’

The Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB) is celebrating our “Public Power Day of Giving” on June 10, 2022. This is a day in which over 2,000 not-for-profit, public power electric utility companies across the country engage in community service and giving activities in their communities.
Our employees live, work and raise our families here, so our commitment to our community goes far beyond providing safe, reliable and low-cost power to our customers. Public power employees are local people, serving local people who work to make our community a better place live, work and raise our families.
KPUB has a series of community activities in store to help power an even better community here for us all throughout the entire month. During Public Power’s Day of Giving on June 10, you will find our KPUB employees rolling up our sleeves and volunteering at one of our local nonprofits, the Riverside Nature Center, completing an outdoor project for them.
We also have several other activities and events slated for the month to give back in our community.
Slated activities will include:
• Volunteering at the Riverside Nature Center during Public Power’s Day of Giving on June 10;
• Hosting a canned food drive for the month of June to help provide food relief to our friends and neighbors in need;
• Hosting a community blood drive on June 23 to help with critical blood supplies in our area;
• Providing 50 complimentary home weatherization kits and energy-saving materials to the Doyle Community at a Home Weatherization Event on June 25.
We invite you to join in the spirit of giving as well by helping our neighbors in need by participating in any of our planned activities or in any other way you can give back that benefits the Kerrville area.
“Giving back to our community is an integral part of our company’s culture,” said Allison Bueché, KPUB director of customer & community relations. “Our employees are actively engaged and involved in our community in a variety of ways. We are always looking for opportunities to give back and make Kerrville a better place to live.”
Canned food donations will be accepted at KPUB’s main office located at 2250 Memorial Blvd, M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. All donations will be distributed to Mustard Seed Ministry’s food pantry and the Doyle Community Center.
To sign up for KPUB’s upcoming blood drive and help save a life, visit kpub.com/blooddrive. The event will be by appointment only, and no walk-ups will be accepted. For questions, contact Bueché at (830) 792-8250.
Details for KPUB’s Home Weatherization Event on June 25 with the Doyle Community can be found online at kpub.com/weatherization-event.
