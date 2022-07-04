Assistance for school supplies available at Kroc

Planning for the upcoming school year has already begun by the local Salvation Army chapter. Providing necessary school supplies for children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in this community has been a hallmark of the agency for many years.
“Last year we had 111 families apply for help with 277 children receiving help,” said care manager Jeannette Santiago. Santiago is the coordinator for the school supply drive this year.
“We are projecting that number of children needing help will be the same or more children this year,” Santiago said, “so we are beginning our annual drive now.”
Families who will need help began registering at the Salvation Army offices at 855 Hayes Street on Monday, June 27. Registration will continue until Friday, July 8. To qualify a child must be enrolled in a Kerr County school (public or private) in Pre-K through grade 12.
To register the parent must provide a photo I.D., proof of address and proof of enrollment in a school located in Kerr County. Enrollment confirmation can be provided with a last grade period report card from the 2021-22 school year.
Once the registration period ends, the Salvation Army will distribute “adopting buses,” like the Salvation Army Angel Tree angels they use at Christmas, to several locations and Kerr County residents can pick them up and buy school supplies for a specific child.
“Buses will be available at the KROC Center, Gibson’s Department Store, Chick-fil-A, Billy Gene’s and Calvary Temple Church,” Santiago said.
For persons interested in “adopting” buses for the school supply drive, stop by one of the locations to pick up a bus beginning July 11 or contact the KROC Center (830) 315-5762.
School supplies to be donated should be dropped off at the KROC Center by the end of July.
The Salvation Army food pantry has been recently replenished through donations coming from stories in the local media, but Santiago said they were still low on some items and she expects the demand for help will continue for several more months.
“In order to receive food from our food pantry, recipients must qualify first,” she said.
Applicants for the food program must already qualify for the SNAP or TANF benefits from the federal government or the children in the family must qualify for the National School Lunch Program or Medicaid. Proof of family income is also required.
“We use the annual or monthly income levels that qualify persons for help through the San Antonio Food Bank,” Santiago said.
Sometimes the Salvation Army gets food, especially canned goods, from the SA Food Bank, but recently they too have been running low on donations, so the Kerrville Salvation Army has not been able to receive help from them.
The Salvation Army also provides emergency help for families with extenuating circumstances such as house fires. Santiago said they see four or five families a week that request help with clothing or other items.
For general information on any of these programs contact the Salvation Army office (830) 257-3620.
Donations also can be mailed to 855 Hays Street, Kerrville, TX 78028. Please note on the check which program (School Supply Drive or Food Bank) the donation should go to.
