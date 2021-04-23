‘Dark Sky friendly’ lighting in KPUB street lights

The observance of 2021’s “International Dark Sky Week” was April 5-12; and the Kerrville Public Utility Board based in Kerrville continues doing its part to reduce the effects of light pollution.
Created in 2003 by high-school student Jennifer Barlow, “International Dark Sky Week” has grown to become a worldwide event and a key component of Global Astronomy Month. Each year it is held in April around Astronomy Day.
In explaining why she started the week, Barlow said, “I want people to be able to see the wonder of the night sky without the effects of light pollution. The universe is our view into our past and our vision into the future. I want to help preserve its wonder.”
International Dark Sky Week draws attention to the problems associated with light pollution; and promotes solutions available to mitigate it.
Light Pollution Matters
The nighttime environment is a crucial natural resource for all life on Earth, but the glow of uncontrolled outdoor lighting has hidden the stars, radically changing the nighttime environment.
Before the advent of electric light in the 20th century, our ancestors experienced a night sky brimming with stars that inspired science, religion, philosophy, art and literature including some of Shakespeare’s most famous sonnets.
The common heritage of a natural night sky is rapidly becoming unknown to the newest generations. In fact, millions of children across the globe will never see the Milky Way from their own homes.
People are only just beginning to understand the negative repercussions of losing this natural resource. A growing body of research suggests that the loss of the natural nighttime environment is causing serious harm to human health and the environment.
Some say for nocturnal animals in particular, the introduction of artificial light at night could very well be the most devastating change humans have made to their environment. Light pollution also has deleterious effects on other organisms such as migrating birds, sea turtle hatchlings, and insects.
Humans are not immune to the negative effects of light in their nighttime spaces.
Excessive exposure to artificial light at night, particularly blue light, has been linked to increased risks for obesity, depression, sleep disorders, diabetes and breast cancer, according to some studies.
KPUB’s recent project
Over about two years, in 2016-17, a contractor hired by KPUB installed the majority of new LED lights in about 3,600 fixtures of public lighting in KPUB’s service area, about 146 square miles. KPUB serves 23,000 customers in its service area including in Kerrville, Center Point, Ingram, Hunt and surrounding areas in Kerr County.
KPUB crews started the project, and their personnel continue to install new lights today.
This was a project to change out lights to be more “dark skies friendly,” but also for energy and maintenance saving benefits.
“The new LED lights are full cutoff lights that save energy, last longer, require less maintenance and are intended to be ‘dark skies friendly,’ helping preserve our starry Hill Country sky,” said Allison Bueche, KPUB customer and community relations interim director. “We have about 1,000 street lights which are mostly in Kerrville; 2,200 ‘barnyard’ type lights used to light areas like yards; and 400 area lights that are typically used to light parking lots.”
The new LED lights have the LED chips integrated into the fixture.
The old-style street and barnyard-type lights had refractors to help disperse the light and reduce glare coming from those fixtures. An unintended consequence of those refractors was “uplighting” or directing some of the light from the fixture in an upward direction, according to KPUB officials.
The old-style area lights used on parking lots were flood lights which are typically pointed at an angle to light areas in front of them.
When used like this, flood lights waste a considerable portion of the light they produce, again directing the light in an upward direction.
KPUB’s leaders planned this project considering the new lights are estimated to save over 1.6 million kWh per year, almost 60 percent less energy. The savings is about the amount of energy 100 homes would use in a year. In addition, the lights require less maintenance and are expected to last longer than the fixtures they replaced.
Total cost of the project was approximately $750,000 and the payback was estimated at 5.2 years.
Mike Wittler, KPUB General Manager & CEO, said, “KPUB monitored the development of LED lighting technology for several years before this project; and waited for costs to come down and for the technology to mature. We also installed a couple of pilot projects to evaluate the new fixtures to verify that the quality of the lighting was as expected. We made the decision to begin the project after costs stabilized and the financial analysis was strong.”
Bueche and Wittler estimated KPUB crews were probably changing 200-300 fixtures per year previously as they were failing.
The biggest cost would have been for changing the bulbs and photocells which typically have to be changed every 6-8 years.
She said although the bulbs and photocells themselves were not very expensive, the cost to send a bucket truck to change a bulb is significant, probably $5 for a bulb and $50 to get the bucket truck there and change it.
The big difference between the old and new “style” is the refractor or flood light at an angle allowing light to shine upward, versus a flat LED light pointed downward, doing a very good job of shining light only where needed and not allowing light to go upward.
If you look at the lights in the park at night from the Sidney Baker bridge, the source of the lights is not very obvious because no light is shining upward, according to KPUB officials. With the old style lights, the refractors stand out because they don’t do as good a job focusing the light where needed, and they allow some light to shine in all directions.
The lights are normally installed about 25-30 feet above the ground; and each new LED assembly weighs about 30 pounds.
They use a two-person crew with a bucket truck to change lights, Bueche said. On busier streets requiring traffic control, they would use two or three of the two-person crews to complete their work more quickly.
Local support
In the Kerrville Area, the Hill Country Alliance and Kerr County Friends of the Night Sky are two of the organizations and support groups that work to educate residents about being “Dark Sky Friendly.”
Their websites, for more information are: www.kerrnightsky. com, and www.hillcountryalliance.org/nightskies.
Also, Pint and Plow on Clay Street also is offering a seasonal collection of four dark beers to honor the Hill Country dark skies.
Those beers include:
• Negative Space Black IPA;
• Micropolis Black Lager;
• Spontaneous Consumption Belgian-style Porter;
• Kill it Good Imperial Stout.
They have a limited edition dark sky commemorative glass that is $5 and all the profits from the sale of the glass benefit the Kerr County Friends of the Night Sky organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.