Tivy graduates gather for ‘Decision Day’

After four years of hard work (and some fun), Tivy High School seniors join graduates across the nation in anticipating graduation ceremonies. While they are closing one chapter of their lives, they are beginning another.
In an effort to celebrate their accomplishments and in high school plan for the future, Kathryn Riederer, Tivy High School Career & College Advisor, helped facilitate the 2022 “Decision Day” for seniors last week.
“We have all seniors participate and announce their ‘Decision,’ whether it is trade school, college, internships, workforce or military. Whatever it is, we celebrate it,” Riederer said.
And celebrate they did.
Each student was called to the Tivy Theater, along with their peers and counseling staff. They walked up on stage, which was decorated elaborately for the event, and made their declaration for their future plans.
Tivy senior Dominic Gonzalez is excited about graduation and has plans laid out for the next two years.
“I plan on going to Austin Community College and pursuing my goal of becoming a paramedic,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said he will be moving to Austin, getting an apartment and attending classes.
He will train for six months to obtain a EMT-Basic certification and will continue with classes to earn an associates degree in Emergency Management.
Rather than working for a municipal fire department, Gonzalez said he plans on working for a private EMS company.
“This is going to be a lot of firsts for me,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve just always felt the need to want to help people.”
Gonzalez said he chose a profession like emergency medical services because he has had family members who were saved by paramedics.
Victoria Sanchez will also be graduating on May 27 and was happy to participate in the “Decision Day” event.
Sanchez said she will be attending the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio.
“I’ve always loved cooking and I have been taking culinary classes for all four years at Tivy,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez will begin classes in the fall and her ultimate goal is to become a private chef.
Riederer said she was pleased with the event, as were the students participating.
“This is my first full year at Tivy. I started last year in February, so it’s a huge blessing to see all the students grow from the beginning of the year until now,” Riederer said. “To see how much they’ve matured and how excited, and sometimes terrified, they are of the next step. I love that we celebrate it all … not just college-bound students, but everyone. I can’t wait to see what they’re doing in five to 10 years and see how many dreams come to fruition.”
Tivy graduation will be held Friday, May 27 at Antler Stadium, beginning at 8 p.m.
