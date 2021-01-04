COVID-19 death toll at 37, cases increase by 100 since Dec. 30

Since Wednesday, Dec. 30, Kerr County has recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.
Last week’s death toll was four, bringing to the total Kerr County deaths to 37.
Peterson Regional Medical Center is reporting a total 31 patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus, with five in intensive care units.
Testing
A free testing clinic will be held in Fredericksburg Jan. 11-15 in the Pioneer Pavilion, according to Kerr County Emergency Coordinator Dub Thomas.
Peterson’s Health continues to offer two options for COVID-19 testing and screening. For those needing testing and not experiencing symptoms you may call 896-4200 option 1 for an appointment and other information pertaining to testing at our Kerrville Medical Plaza. Appointments will be available for scheduling Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For those people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID19 which include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea, and/or nausea and vomiting, please contact or visit Peterson Urgent Care on Junction Highway at 258-7669. Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hospital visitation
Pam Burton, Peterson Health infection prevention nurse, announced changes to the Peterson Regional Medical Center visitation policy, due to the steady increase in coronavirus cases.
"For the safety of our patients and employees, Peterson Health has made changes to the visitation policy as of today, Tuesday, Dec. 29. Due to the rise in COVID cases, we are once again limiting visitation to two visitors per day for hospitalized patients, one visitor for ED patients, and only two visitors for ASC surgical patients. We realize how difficult this may be but we appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we feel strongly this is in the best interest of our patients and employees and visitors," Burton said. "Please continue to practice healthy and safe habits that begin with hand hygiene and include the wearing of a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained, respiratory etiquette, and keep your environment clean."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.