Monday night excitement planned

How do you combine a love of fashion, hunting and community relations into a new career? For Mackensie Ferris, owner of the newly debuted boutique Sable + Roan at 713 Water St., it all came together after many years of hard work.
Life has taken her from growing up on family ranches, showing goats and hunting her whole life, to a modeling career in Los Angeles.
Since her arrival here in Kerrville more than two years’ ago, she has been formulating a plan to put it all together.
Opening online in August 2019, the storefront’s Grand Opening was July 17.
2-shop shopping night Monday
“When I was putting the paint on the walls here, I decided I want to have a monthly event downtown, too,” Ferris said. “And I want to involve downtown businesses to put life back down here.”
“We can’t say enough kind things about the other store owners and managers downtown! They have welcomed us, and we have already found ways to support each other,” said Ferris. “Our first fundraiser will be a shopping night together with the vintage store next door, Boheme Nouveau, on Monday, Oct. 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This shopping night will be a benefit for Sisters in Service (SiS).
“SiS is a local group of women finding ways to bless local first responders, frontline healthcare workers, students and others in need.”
Ferris said other vendors involved in the fundraiser are Turtle Creek Olives and Vines, Cartwheels Catering and Provisions.
Ferris said there’s talk downtown now about a new brewery that’s expected to open in the same block of Water Street. The name she’s heard for that next new business is “Busted Sandal Brewing Company.”
The focus of her Sable and Roan store is fashion-forward pieces, as well as casual ones, sprinkled with a large dose of fun, and wrapped up in prices shoppers will love: in short, a clothing adventure.
There’s zero pressure on the sales side, they said. The ladies are knowledgeable, friendly, relaxed and ready to help.
“I feel like what makes us stand apart from others is that Sable + Roan is for every kind of woman, anyone who loves fashion. We shouldn’t have to choose between loving the outdoors and being a woman who is known for fashion,” said Ferris.
The store is named after two of her favorite African animals. Her fiancé is a well-experienced, local exotic wildlife hunting guide, Dalton Bannister, Safari Specialists.
Ferris and her business partner Casey Moore saw the space downtown, and knew they wanted to be a part of the exciting reinvigoration in the area.
For information, contact Ferris at mackensie@sableandroan.com.
‘Rust and Relics’
Moore runs her event rental company Rust and Relics from the same space, creating a welcoming and unique ambiance.
She strives to help everyone’s event dreams come true by offering a wide variety of styles and decor, as well as helping to plan and bring to life the vision of each event.
Rust + Relics offers furniture, centerpieces, table settings and more.
In case this store and its eclectic owner aren’t impressive enough, just wait until her line of stylish outdoor clothing is ready to launch, perfect for a day out in the field.
The shops can be considered as a “boutique” in the case of Sable + Roan; and a “vintage boutique” in the case of Boheme Nouveau.
Boheme Nouveau
The Boheme Nouveau shop is located at 711 Water St.; and owner Ann Itschner has listed the following phone number on the door, requesting potential customers call her to make an appointment to meet at the store – (210) 378-0283.
Itschner has not set regular open hours at the downtown location yet, but has been adding inventory and furnishings to the downtown space.
Sisters in Service
This community service group began with 10 ladies in a Bible Study group in people’s homes in Comanche Trace.
“Then we had to go to Zoom to meet, and it got very challenging,” said member Suzanne Gschwind. “But we decided our purpose ought to be, to serve our community.”
Their first project was to get large-format puzzles for 10 nursing homes in the Kerrville area. They followed that effort with hand-penned cards with inspirational scriptures, made by several of the SiS members.
Those cards were given to staff members at the nursing homes; and then more of them to the local Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Kerrville Fire Department officers.
The SiS group had sponsorships from Alex’s Tacos and Mary’s Tacos for that project, too.
Gschwind said while they found that satisfying as a project, no one wanted to actually hand-write any more projects like that.
One remarked, “My hand still hurts from all that writing!”
She said they went to “bigger” writing, and collected donations to have banners made with some of those inspirational messages. And they bought snacks to give to the firefighters.
Other projects have been (or will be) new backpacks and tennis shoes for students at Tivy and Ingram High Schools who have been identified as homeless. Gschwind said they also cleared their list of student names through the Salvation Army Kroc Center and the THS PTO, and will be assisting those students who otherwise were not “adopted.”
Sisters in Service currently has 58 members from Comanche Trace subdivision and elsewhere.
“Some members donate money and some donate their time,” she said.
They’re getting information now from school counselors, too. And they’re also working on a thank-you for the local medical staffs around Kerrville, including Peterson Regional Medical Center, the Ambulatory Care Center, Peterson Hospice and Home Care, the Urgent Care Clinic, Kerrville State Hospital, and the Veterans Administration Medical Center.
“Their hard work is appreciated,” she said.
Sisters in Service can be contacted through their Facebook page.
