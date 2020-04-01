Drive-through COVID-19 screening clinic opens in Kerr

Peterson Health now offers a new drive-in COVID-19 screening option, which opened Monday morning at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“As more people are experiencing symptoms and the wave of community concern grows, Peterson is ready and willing to meet the need for a more assessable option for screening, possible ruling out COVID-19 or treating the symptoms people are experiencing, in a very coordinated and confined setting,” Cory Edmondson, president and CEO of Peterson Health, said.
Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, and local law enforcement, Peterson Outreach Clinic went live at 9 a.m. Monday.
This service is by appointment only and designed for people who are experiencing respiratory symptoms as outlined by the Center for Disease Control related to COVID-19. Symptoms must include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“Simply call your primary care provider if you feel you need the screening,” Edmondson said. “Those without a primary care physician may call our COVID-19 hotline at 896-4200 for instructions.”
Edmondson said Peterson Health is committed to making adjustments as needed to include extending the hours of operation and adding staff to meet the needs.
“In order to protect the welfare of the healthcare workers on the front line, please make an appointment before arriving, and then stay isolated in your vehicles for the screening and ultimate specimen collection if necessary,” Edmondson said.
Peterson Health has a dedicated section of their website to answer many of your questions or concerns on COVID-19. Visit www. petersonhealth.com daily for the most current information and updates.
For more information and to make an appointment, call the Outreach hotline at 258-7814.
