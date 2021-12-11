‘Boomers & Beyond Alliance’ aids aging residents

The “Boomers & Beyond Alliance – Senior Services” network is a network within the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce whose sole purpose is to serve the aging community of the Hill Country.
The liaison for this group, through the Chamber of Commerce, is Rose Bradshaw, and she said this group of business professionals is focused on providing services the local aged in the Kerrville community and their families.
This group was formed at the Chamber office in July of 2017.
To do this, the individual and business members of this group use education, advocacy and community outreach. Their goal is to strengthen the continuum of care, and improve the overall quality of life for all the people they serve.
To do this, they schedule activities and hold a monthly meeting of the network members mostly at the Dietert Center but sometimes at other locations.
“We usually have someone do a presentation. And sometimes the speaker or business person thinks the discussion or program will be better if everybody meets at their business or some other place,” Bradshaw said.
As of November, this group has 29 dues-paying members, she said; and some come from businesses outside of Kerrville.
“They come to the meetings and ask questions and share information,” she said.
The regular projects of this group include an annual Blanket Drive – which is going on now across the city with collection boxes in various locations – plus organizing a health fair in some years, and creating public education projects.
The current president of this group is Bethany Makeska. Other officers are Karen Martin, vice president; Teresa Salmon, secretary; Brenda Thompson; and sometimes Brad Barnett, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.
Blanket Drive
Bradshaw said the 2021 Blanket Drive started just before Thanksgiving, and donations are welcome from area residents by depositing the blankets in a marked/decorated collection box by Dec. 12.
The collection boxes are located at the Dietert Center; Emerald Cottages; the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce; at the Ambulatory Care Center of Peterson Health; and in the Bistro in the main Peterson Health hospital building.
For more information about the Blanket Drive, call the Dietert Center at 792-4044.
She said all the collection boxes will be visited on Dec. 13 and the donated blankets collected by Boomers & Beyond members.
The alliance members will then hold a meeting, and organize how to split up the collection for volunteers to deliver.
“We’re going to be taking them to veterans, to the Kerrville Police Department, to assisted living facilities, and to the Dietert Center to be given to clients of the Meals on Wheels program,” Bradshaw said.
The new blankets will be divided and packed into bags. Then the bags will be delivered to facilities directors and others, including the police department.
Bradshaw said those blankets will be given to police officers to carry in their patrol car trunks. When on duty, if an interaction with the public seems to call for it, the officer can give the blanket to someone who needs it.
She said they put out about a half dozen collection boxes; and in years past they have collected about 250 blankets each year.
“We have Chamber members and some non-members. They all contribute good information and we try to do needed events in the community,” Bradshaw said.
Health Fair
Bradshaw described Health Fairs in the past as “an expo-like event” with businesses and individuals connected to services for the aged, having booths full of information and representatives to talk to attendees about their services.
Such events have been held in previous years at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The businesses represented have included hospice services, long-term-care facilities, and other related senior service businesses.
Others have been insurance businesses, printing and services for the blind. And they have come not only from Kerrville but also from outside of Kerr County.
Community Education
Bradshaw said the “community education” piece is a coalition of the local hospital, the hospice organizations, people who provide rentals of medical equipment and supplies, and those who run nursing home facilities.
“We make sure everyone is informed,” Bradshaw said.
She described the Alliance’s regular monthly meetings as mostly one hour or less, because most members are from businesses around town.
“Everyone who attends gives an ‘elevator speech.’ And if we have new members, they can give a speech that’s a little longer.”
Application for membership
The application form asks each prospective member to give their name, company, address, work phone, cell phone and email address; and then describe their “business type” and its services.
Under “areas of interest” the three main projects are listed and the member asked to choose between being a participant and/or leadership position.
They are asked if they are a chamber member or not.
Chamber members pay a membership fee of $35 per calendar year. And non-chamber members pay a membership fee of $50 per calendar year. The payment is one fee per company.
For more information, contact Bradshaw at her cell phone at 377-8948; or email her at Rose.Bradshaw@sofastprinting.net.
