Mardi Gras at Arcadia Live offered March 1

On Fat Tuesday, March 1, Arcadia Live is bringing out all the stops to throw a festive Mardi Gras extravaganza, sponsored by Alstadt Brewery.
This community celebration will feature food vendors offering a taste of Creole or Cajun cuisine from multiple local favorites: Monroe’s East End Grill, Babez Seafood Bucket, and Wahoo’s Seafood Co., with dessert provided by Lovin’ Spoonful Catering. Specialty Hurricane cocktails will be for sale at the bar, along with Kolsh and Lager beer from Alstadt Brewery on tap.
Pair your food and drinks with live jazz music by Jon Blondell Quintet—Austin-based and world-renowned. The highlight of this memorable evening, though, is sure to be the raffle contest to be crowned Mardi Gras King or Queen! Nominate a friend (or yourself!) for $25, and purchase raffle tickets at $5, $10, $15, $20, $25, or $100 to cast votes for your pick.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar/.
