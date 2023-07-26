Starting kindergarten is a major step for families when their child first climbs onto a school bus, masters a pedestrian crossing or has to deal with the other challenges of entering the first phase of their independence from parental guidance.
Last week the Kerrville Police Department hosted “Safety Town,” at the Doyle School Community Center, to prepare children who will be starting kindergarten next month for the new step in their lives.
Coordinated again this year by KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, with the help of several of the department’s citizen academy alumni, the four-day event running two hours each morning, hosted 10 local children who will be starting school on local elementary campuses in August.
Monday the children learned about animal safety including how to deal with dogs and also what to do if they encounter wild animals while waiting for a bus or walking home from school. Karen Guerriero and Melissa Downs from Kerrville Pets Alive kicked off the program on Monday morning on the topic of animal safety. They brought a Great Pyrenees, one of the most famous family-oriented dog breeds, along for the children to meet and interact with.
Following was the presentation of 911 Awareness and how to properly use the service to call for help.
“We stressed the importance of knowing your address and how to talk to the 911 dispatcher,” Lamb said.
Tuesday the children learned about police equipment including getting to explore a police vehicle and learning about the equipment in the car and what officers carry to use in police situations.
“The role of the police officer in the community and the things an officer does to keep kids safe was the goal of the presentation,” Lamb said. The second topic that day is a topic that every parent should be concerned about, “stranger danger,” and what children should do in dealing with someone they do not know who might pose a danger to them.
On Wednesday morning the children learned the proper way to enter and exit a school bus, with the help of KISD transportation director Brad Harvey who brought a school bus to the center. The lesson also included a ride around the neighborhood on the bus.
“All the kids got a little school bus safety sticker for knowing all the rules,” Lamb added.
The children learned how to properly secure themselves in the seat belts on the bus and proper bus behavior while the bus in in motion. Later that morning they learned about safety, which included a walk around the Doyle community and practice walking across the sreets using crosswalks.
“We talked about pedestrian rules, including how to walk safely on a sidewalk and how to walk when there’s not a sidewalk, plus how to cross the street with or without a crosswalk. We also learned about all the traffic signs and what they mean and how to use the pedestrian button to signal when they are ready to cross the street. Then we walked around the neighborhood to let them put everything we talked about into practice,” Lamb said.
Thursday the day started with the topic of water safety, including how to properly put on and take off a life vest and other issues related to water safety by Rosa Ledesma and a lifeguard from the city’s parks department and the municipal swimming pool.
Continuing on the safety topic, representatives from the Kerrville Fire Department arrived with a fire truck and did several demonstrations for the children of the safety equipment on the fire truck and their personal safety equipment. Fireman Jerremy Hughes read a fire safety book to the children.
A highlight of the last day was the arrival of Kendall County’s “Safety Pup” and Officer Heather Pomeroy who came to talk to the children about the various safety issues.
Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall and all the command staff from KPD joined the children and their parents for the graduation ceremony. Safety Town 2023 ended with hot dogs and ice cream after graduation.
“We are overjoyed that we had the chance to present a program like this to the community, and overjoyed that you took advantage and brought your little ones up here,” Lamb told the parents.
Lamb also praised and thanked the Doyle SCC staff for hosting the Safety Town program again this year.
Adrian Barton, whose daughter Bryleigh was one of the children who attended Safety Town 2023, praised the organizers of the four-day event.
“She actually loved it. I think they should offer it every year and maybe even go to the kindergarten classes. Not all the kindergarten kids may be able to make it and, as a parent, I see this as very beneficial to the children,” Barton said.
Following the event, McCall praised his staff for providing such a valuable and well-organized program to the children of Kerrville.
“(Sgt.) Jack Lamb came to me two years ago wanting to put on a ‘Safety Town’ event for younger children, and he has put togethr a fantastic program. I think you can see by the look on these kid’s faces that they all enjoyed it and had a really good time,” McCall said. “I’m so proud of Officer Lamb, as well as all of the other officers that contributed to this event.”
