Decade-old murder case finds resolution

A decade-old homicide case was finally tried last week in the 216th District Court and the suspected murderer was found guilty.
Ervin Dean Lucky was charged with the strangulation murder of his wife, Vivian Irene Niemeyer, on Christmas Eve 2013 in their West Kerr County home.
Lucky was arrested the night of the murder and later deemed incompetent to stand trial. He was committed to the state hospital system, and for the next eight years was re-evaluated annually. In the fall of 2022 Lucky was found to be competent to assist his defense attorney, Kurt Rutkin from Boerne, in preparing his defense, so last week’s four-day trial was scheduled.
Evidence in the case was mostly circumstantial, but a key element in the prosecution’s presentation involved a partial glove that was found inside the house and a piece of the glove was found inside Lucky’s motorhome on the same property containing DNA evidence of both the victim and Lucky. A video from a local store showed Lucky purchasing the glove just days before the murder.
Retired District Judge M. Rex Emerson presided over the four-day trial. A jury of seven men and five women found Lucky guilty after just over an hour of deliberation late on Thursday afternoon. Lucky chose to have the judge, rather than the jury, determine his sentence. Emerson ordered a pre-sentencing investigation by the probation department and will sentence Lucky when that is completed and he has reviewed the report. Assistant District Attorney John Hoover represented the state in prosecuting Lucky.
“I am really glad the jury saw the evidence for what it was and rendered a guilty verdict as soon as possible. Now the family of Mrs. Niemeyer can move on,” said Hoover after the verdict.
Several members of the victim’s family attended the trial and expressed their gratitude to the prosecutor and the court for finally bringing Lucky to justice. Both her daughter and son expressed relief at the guilty verdict, but said unfortunately since they live out of state, they will not be able to return for the sentencing. Kerr County Crime Victims’ Rights Coordinator Pam Peter will read their victim impact statements at sentencing and copies will be placed in his file that will go with him to prison and will provide the statements for the parole board to read should Lucky come up for parole sometime in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.