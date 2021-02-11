STB&TC warns of critical blood shortage, donors needed

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center distributed more than 1,081 units of blood to local hospitals in only two days last week.
Only 480 blood donations were made on the same two days in total. The demand for blood donors remains extremely urgent, with 500 donations a day needed to meet patient needs.
It’s a disturbing trend that shows no signs of changing. The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed a secondary national health emergency – a dramatic blood shortage for patients from coast to coast.
“The need for blood increased 35 percent in January, far more than what we normally see around this year,” said Adrienne Mendoza, vice president of Blood Operations at South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, a subsidiary of San Antonio-based nonprofit BioBridge Global. “This is straining our local blood supply and putting our community at risk.”
In January, several critically injured patients needed more than 40 units of blood, which can be a hospital’s entire supply. In addition, area hospitals recorded an increased need for blood for liver transplants and open-heart surgeries.
That need is on top of requirements for new mothers and newborns, as well as cancer patients.
“Usually when there are shortages, community blood centers work together to fill the need, but in this case, the shortage is nationwide and no one has any unallocated blood to send,” Mendoza said.
The STB&TC has scheduled blood donation drives at the following Kerrville locations:
• Tuesday, Feb. 16; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27;
• Wednesday, Feb. 24; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Blvd.
