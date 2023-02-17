KCSO chase ends in drug, smuggling arrest

A 15-mile, high speed chase ultimately ended with the arrest of a 33-year-old Beeville man, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
According to Leitha, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division Interdiction Unit initiated a narcotics and human smuggling investigation on Feb. 8 in West Kerr County.
“A KCSO Deputy made contact with a suspicious vehicle near Mountain Home, and pursued the vehicle after additional actions by the driver were consistent with a human smuggling event,” Leitha said. “Deputies pursued the sedan as it merged onto Interstate 10, reaching speeds more than 110 mph. The pursuit continued for approximately 15 miles until the sedan left the roadway near Kerrville. The driver attempted to evade arrest on foot, but was caught and placed under arrest by a KCSO Deputy.”
Leitha said the suspect has been identified as David Jarrett Klaiber, 33, of Beeville, Texas, adding that two undocumented immigrants were found in the vehicle and were detained during the incident.
“In addition to human cargo, Mr. Klaiber was also transporting 1.4 ounces of marijuana, 13.8 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia at the conclusion of the investigation,” Leitha said.
Leitha said Klaiber was placed under arrest for manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, and two counts of smuggling of persons. Bonds for these offenses total $130,000. Klaiber was also found to have additional actions pending for burglary, theft of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance from Live Oak and Bee Counties, Leitha said.
“Our interdiction team does a great job, not just for Kerr County, but for everywhere in Texas affected by this criminal activity,” Leitha said. “This case highlights the integration of activities shared between human smugglers and the drug trade. Despite the extreme threat to public safety this individual posed, everyone was able to leave this event safely. That’s not always the case and we urge the public to stay aware of their surroundings on the highway.”
According to Leitha, the detainee immigrants will be transported and released to United States Border Patrol agents.
Leitha said charges against Klaiber could be added or modified prior to trial. Klaiber is still in custody in the Kerr County Jail.
