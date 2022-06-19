Emergency planning committee reorganizing

The process of re-organizing a Local Emergency Planning Committee began last week in a meeting hosted by Dub Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator.
“In a nutshell, LEPCs are groups that help protect their communities from hazardous materials incidents, emergencies and disasters,” Thomas told the group who met at the sheriff’s office.
Attending the initial meeting were Sheriff Larry Leitha, Kerrville Fire Department rep. Steve Boyd, Kerrville PD Chief Michael McCall, representatives of the local media, plus the district coordinator of the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and two other TDEM representatives who are responsible for training persons who can handle hazardous materials incidents. Others will be invited to join the group at future meetings, Thomas added.
In 1986, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act following a Union Carbide disaster in India and a similar near-miss disaster in West Virginia. In Texas the fertilizer plant explosion disaster in West, outside of Waco, several years ago increased the need to plan for emergencies at the local level.
The primary purpose of the legislation is to encourage and support emergency planning for responding to chemical accidents and to provide local governments and the public with information about chemical hazards in their community.
“The Kerr County LPEC will prepare emergency plans to protect the public from chemical accidents, establish warning and evacuation procedures for the public, collect information used in the preparation of annual reports concerning the release of toxic chemicals and provide local governments and the public with information about hazardous chemicals and accidental releases in the community,” Thomas explained.
The group will also review local emergency management plans annually or more frequently, if needed. Information gathered will be made available to the public at a location designated by the LPEC. The process of gathering and making it available will be determined by the committee at a future meeting.
“No two LEPCs are structured the same,” Thomas said. “They can vary widely in funding, participation and the role they play in emergency preparedness, but there are some minimum requirements for the LEPC structures and they are adaptable to many situations.”
The committee will draw up by-laws related to public notification and public meetings to discuss the emergency plan. The LPEC will operate under the Open Meetings Act. Meetings will be posted at least 72 hours before the meeting, and will provide for public comment and provide response to the comments. The committee will also elect its own officers and, once completed, will determine how to distribute the emergency plan to the public.
The law dictates the membership of the LPEC, and it must include state and local officials, local law enforcement, civil defense/emergency management, firefighting, first aid, health, local environmental, hospital and transportation personnel. Also required are broadcast and print media, community groups and owners and operators of regulated facilities.
Thomas said there are no plans at this time to include citizen members in the local group.
Regulated facilities include those that contain regulated hazardous chemicals that are in quantities above established thresholds, and are stored in fixed locations or are part of a chemical process. The facilities must meet several regulations that are reported annually to the LPEC. They must provide safety data, a list of hazardous chemicals, and allow local fire departments to conduct on-site inspection of facilities. They must also provide annual reports of toxic chemical releases to the Environmental Protection Agency through the Toxic Release Inventory Program.
Training and exercises on dealing with hazardous waste incidents will be provided through TDEM. Kerr County previously had two employees in the Environment Health department who had completed the TDEM certification program, but both are no longer employed by the county.
Local volunteer fire departments received a grant for containment equipment and materials several years ago, according to Thomas, but he stressed that, at this time, the only thing that can be done is “containment,” but no remediation.
“Many agencies have mutual aid agreements for sharing of resources and reimbursements,” Thomas noted. “Kerr County has several mutual aid agreements with surrounding jurisdictions.” Many of those agreements are with volunteer fire departments in Gillespie, Kendall and Bandera counties.
The local LPEC is still in the early planning stages, Thomas stressed, and several additions to the committee will be made in future meetings
“We need to update those who are supposed to be on the committee based on the recent city and county elections, and we need to get people into the TDEM training as soon as possible.”
