Security updates are much-needed

Editor’s note: This is the fifth and final in a series of educational articles concerning the Kerr County Bond Election. Early voting began earlier this week and election day is Nov. 8
---
In addition to building a new West Kerr Annex, moving the Kerr County Tax Office to county-owned property on Earl Garrett and building a storage building on Spur 100 property, Proposition A will fund significant security updates at the courthouse and expand the Kerr County Court at Law jury room to comply with state mandates.
“We are temporarily complying with the 14-person jury room by moving County Court at Law trials upstairs in the annex to one of the two district courtrooms, but that is not a permanent solution because the district judges often have their court proceedings using both courtrooms at the same time,” County Judge Rob Kelly said.
Kelly said if the county does not provide the correct sized jury room mandated by the 2019 Texas Legislature soon then the county is in danger of losing significant grant funding related to law enforcement and the courts. He added that the County Court at Law is a statutory court (created by the legislature), not a constitutional court (in the Texas Constitution) like the district courts.
The Kerr County Court at Law was created in the mid-1980’s to relieve the overload of Misdemeanor A and B cases from the district courts when the population of Kerr County merited the creation of that court. The CCAL cases are prosecuted by the Kerr County Attorney and staff. The Kerr CCAL has had only two judges in its 37-year history, current Judge Susan Harris, and longtime CCAL judge, the late Spencer Brown.
“What were are asking for in this bond issue is ‘needs’ and if the bond issue fails, those needs will not go away,” Kelly has said many times in recent months.
Kelly said it will just require the county to come back again, probably next year, and resubmit the bond proposals in another election, which will cost the county additional tax dollars to conduct the election again and additional in interest over the 20 year life of the bond, as interest rates are predicted to continue to climb.
Other mandated issues in the bond include the construction of the West Kerr Annex. State law requires the offices of the constable and the justice of the peace must be located within the precinct. Geographically Pct. 4 covers almost half of the roughly 1,100 square miles of Kerr County. The county recently negotiated a two to possibly three-year lease with the Ingram ISD for use of their old elementary school and district admin campus on College Street.
Ingram ISD Superintendent Bobby Templeton has stressed in every discussion that the offer was for two to three years ONLY and that the school district, during that time, plans to have the property built in 1936 appraised and put on the market for sale.
The need for additional storage for the 36 county departments and offices led the commissioners’ court to include in Prop. A the construction of a warehouse on existing county property on Spur 100. The county must follow state guidelines requiring file retention of a variety of documents and other materials such as court files that must be maintained, for often many years.
For historical research and other reasons, most documents before 1950 must be retained while some of the old records and most current records can be saved in digitalized computer formats. Some varieties of historic county records that must be maintained in original form in large books. Birth records, death records, marriage records, land records, probate court records and a variety of other documents must be retained by the county clerk’s office. All wills must be kept in original form.
“We have a Declaration of Electronic Documents agreement with the Texas State Library and Archive Commission,” said County Clerk Jackie Dowdy, “but anything hand-written I want to preserve.” Dowdy said land records back to 1856 have been scanned.
The county is also required to follow strict guidelines on the disposal of publicly-owned assets, such as equipment and furniture.
The proposed 20,000-square-foot-facility will provide climate controlled storage with a drive-thru area to allow departments to access their designated storage area safely and in any weather situation. The building will also be constructed to allow for additional space to be added at some time in the future, as needed.
Access to the new storage facility will be off of Spur 100, while access to the new Animal Control Facility, also being built on the 16-acre property, will be off San Antonio Hwy. (Hwy. 27) between the county’s road and bridge department and the Kerrville VA Hospital.
Early voting began Monday, Oct. 24 and ends Friday, Nov. 4. Early voting is at the Hill Country Youth Event Center/Happy State Bank Expo Hall on Hwy. 27 in Kerrville and at the Ingram ISD Administration Building, now temporary West Kerr Annex, on College Street in Ingram. Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. plus an additional time on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.