The Kerrville Independent School District has released the instructions for registering students for the upcoming 2020-21 school year.
The school calendar was revised as adopted in May last spring and has the opening day of classes for students on Aug. 17.
The week before that is scheduled for teacher training, meetings and preparation of their classrooms.
Below is all the registration information that KISD administration has as of early July.
Some dates have not been finalized yet, such as “Meet the Teacher Nights,” because they aren’t sure if those will be in-person events.
All of this information can be found on the KISD District website at: https://tx50000093.schoolwires.net/Page/2617.
If parents have any more questions about registration, call the KISD Administration offices at 257-2200, and connect with the assistant superintendent of curriculum or the superintendent’s office.
Early Childhood Center
Call the Early Childhood Center office at 257-1335 to make an appointment to register.
There are applications available for Head Start and Pre-K programs.
Those are open to age- and income-eligible students, who must be 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 and at least one of the following:
• Qualify for the school lunch program;
• Non-English speaking;
• McKinney-Vento Act;
• Active duty military; MIA/Injured or killed while on active duty;
• Foster care;
• In/was in conservatorship of TxDFPS;
• Qualified through the Special Education Department; or
• Receive SSI or TANF.
This year, KISD is offering Full-Day Pre-K to any student, not just those in KISD attendance zones.
So parents of pre-kindergarten-age students who live outside KISD border lines can consider this option for their qualified children.
Kindergarten Registration
KISD will be holding two in-person Kindergarten Registration events on Tuesday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 21 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the B.T. Wilson Cafeteria. Parents will need to bring a copy of the student’s birth certificate, shot records and proof of residency.
Elementary Registration
Students new to KISD will be registered July 30 and 31.
Elementary students new to Kerrville will be registered at their home elementary school until the enrollment cap is reached.
For more information, contact your child’s elementary school. The campus phone numbers are:
• Early Childhood Campus, 257-1335;
• Tom Daniels, 257-2208;
• Nimitz, 257-2209;
• Starkey, 257-2210;
• Tally, 257-2222.
The elementary call to confirm dates are July 27 and 28.
Parents of elementary students already enrolled will need to call their child’s school to confirm their attendance and secure their child’s spot at their campus.
Sixth through 12th Grade
Registration
“New to KISD” students will need to visit their campus on Aug. 4 and 5 to register.
The campus phone numbers are:
• B.T. Wilson - 257-2207;
• Hal Peterson Middle School - 257-2204;
• Tivy High School - 257-2212.
Registration for returning KISD students in grades 6-12 is done online on July 27-30.
Once the online registration window opens, log into Skyward Family Access from the Kerrville ISD website, www.kerrvilleisd.net; and click on Skyward under “quick links” or “helpful links” for more information on online registration.
The Peterson Middle School library will be open on Aug. 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for parents who need to access a computer at school.
The 7th Grade “Schedule Pick up and Campus Tour” will be Thursday, Aug. 6.
For 7th graders who have completed online registration, bring the student’s immunization record and U.I.L. physical, if scheduled for athletics. One or both parents must accompany each student.
• A-F last names – 8 to 10 a.m.;
• G-M last names – 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.;
• N-Z last names – 1 to 3 p.m.
The 8th Grade Schedule Pick up and Campus Tour is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7.
For 8th graders who have completed registration, bring your immunization record and UIL Physical if scheduled for athletics. One or both parents must accompany each student.
• A-F last names – 8 to 10 a.m.;
• G-M last names – 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.;
• N-Z – 1 to 3 p.m.
New Student Registration (for those new to Kerrville ISD) is scheduled as follows:
• Wednesday & Thursday, Aug. 4 and 5, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
These new students’ registration is by appointment only. Please call 257-2204 to set up appointment.
An “Athletic Parent Meeting” is scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.
Football parents are to meet in the HPMS Cafeteria.
The Volleyball parents are to meet in the HPMS Library.
Football equipment pickup is scheduled on Thursday, Aug. 13, 4 to 7 p.m. in the big gym, at HPMS.
Tivy High School
Students new to the district can begin registering Aug. 3-5. Students new to the district and participating in a fall activity (athletics, band, etc.) can pick up enrollment packets July 29 & 30.
The Tivy High School Office is open 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.
There is limited computer availability and assistance for online verification Aug. 3-7; please call ahead to make arrangements.
• Online Verification Opens - Monday, July 27;
• Antler Camp (Freshmen Only) – Wednesday, August 5 - 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.;
• Open House/Schedule Pick Up – Wednesday, August 12 – 4 to 6:30 p.m.
