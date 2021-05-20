Seniors face financial woes, doubts on future

Many high school seniors are anticipating a series of high points in May as graduation approaches, followed by college. But some are facing economic need so weighty that these high-schoolers are already working to help family finances. And the bright promise of college may not be theirs to claim.
At Tivy High School, senior Dylan Pena is one who needs more financial help than he has received so far.
Pena is on track to graduate May 28 with his class; and has been accepted at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. He even has housing arrangements made, to share a house with friends and not live on campus.
“I grew up in Kerrville and went to Starkey and Nimitz and Hal Peterson (Middle School),” Pena said. “And I ran cross-country and track.”
Kendall Young, counselor at Tivy High, said Pena was in the track program until this school year when he had to quit, to go to work.
Pena said this year he also has been interning a portion of each Monday through Thursday at BT Wilson Sixth Grade campus, with two special education teachers there and their students.
Pena’s parents, Chris and Rachel, have two other sons and a daughter; and his sister Chloe also entered college before him.
But since then the family’s circumstances have changed.
“I’ve been applying for scholarships right and left, and I’m waiting for answers. I’m mainly doing this on my own,” he said, a situation verified by Young who said the only response he’s gotten so far is from his FAFSA application. That one is based on an applicant’s financial need.
Pena said his grandmother was diagnosed with cancer; and his family started aiding her with financial help from the start. Since she passed away last fall, they still have been dealing with some of those medical expenses. (And, Young said, in addition to that loss, Dylan’s dog died.)
So he quit some school activities to go to work in a local home improvement store, to add much of his pay to what his parents have been contributing to their bills.
“I work 4 to 9:30 p.m. weekdays at Lowe’s, and go to the gym after that,” he said.
He also has an investment plan in mind, though.
“The accounting teacher Ms. (Shanna) Vecchio advised me about the benefits of establishing an IRA with some of my pay, and starting it early,” Pena said. “I’m going to try to do that.
“Now I want to be a pediatrician. And I’ve been accepted at Texas Tech where I want to major in biology. But I need more financial aid.”
He knows that’s means more than four years of college to get to his goal; and he also knows there’s a whole list of fees and costs that have to be paid at college, to even get started.
“I would be living with friends in a rented house off campus, but I’d still need books and the campus meal plan,” he said.
Young said the pressure of finishing school here during COVID also added extra pressure, though Pena worked through that, too.
“Dylan got one special Tivy scholarship of $680, but he needs more,” she said.
She said any community organization or individuals who want to help Dylan in this situation should contact Kathryn Riederer, college and career counselor at THS. She can accept donations that would go to him.
Riederer can be emailed at Kathryn.reiderer@kerrvilleisd.net or contacted by phone at 257-2212, ext. 3543, during school hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.