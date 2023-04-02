TWC commish details trials of workforce

Texas Workforce Commissioner Aaron Demerson offered a wealth of information for local business leaders, sharing details on why there is a workforce shortage, ideas on how to combat the deficit and helpful tools offered by the state to help employers. Demerson was last week’s guest speaker for the Kerr Economic Development Corporation’s annual luncheon held on the campus of Schreiner University.
KEDC Executive Director Gilberto Salinas welcomed more than 50 guests, saying the luncheon followed a quarterly roundtable discussion among workforce partners and local educational institution administrators.
“It was an opportunity to share information among those three groups, which are education, economic development and industry,” Salinas said.
Salinas said the annual luncheon was created to bring information to the Kerr County area on state and national issues and has included such speakers as TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel and former Olympian Mary Lou Retton.
“Today, we are honored to have with us (TWC) Commissioner Aaron Demerson, who brings extensive experience in different facets of business in Texas, which includes economic development, as well as workforce and human capital,” Salinas said.
Demerson said he arrived the night before and accompanied Salinas to a meeting with a potential new business interested in relocating in Kerrville. Later Demerson participated in the roundtable discussion with local leaders.
“Gil had me working,” Demerson said. “I’ve enjoyed it. There are things happening in the community that are pretty fantastic.”
Demerson said collaboration was key to success in economic development and recognized members of his staff, KEDC, Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau, City of Kerrville, Schreiner University, Alamo Colleges, as well as Riccardo Canova, community relations specialist for Governor Greg Abbott.
Demerson said the key to addressing workforce issues begins with training at the community college level and praised the work of Alamo Colleges for their certification training effort. He added that Schreiner University is playing a key role in that training as well.
Statewide, Demerson said, business is booming in the State of Texas, saying the unemployment rate remains a 3.9 percent and the Texas labor force has continued to grow for the past 16 consecutive months.
Locally, Demerson said Kerrville is reporting a 3.9 percent unemployment rate and has increased its labor force by 1.9 percent over the past three years, which is faster than the nation.
Kerr County outpaced Texas statewide employment growth in three out of 11 major industries, which included natural resources and mining, construction and manufacturing.
According to Demerson, the occupations that are projected to grow the fastest through 2030 and pay a wage greater than the Texas wage are:
• Nurse practitioners;
• Information, security analysts;
• Logisticians;
• Industrial engineers;
• Operations research analysts;
• Medical and health services managers;
• Physician assistants;
• Physical therapist assistants;
• Software developers, and;
• Software quality assurance analysts and testers.
Demerson said Texas leads the 10 largest states in percentage employment recovery from the COVID-related economic disruption.
“COVID was tough,” Demerson said. “For nine months, we were doing the equivalent of one year’s worth of work per month, answering millions and millions of calls to the point that we went from one call center to four call centers.”
Demerson said it was the resiliency of Texas employers that allowed the state to recover quickly.
According to Demerson, Texas employers hired 583,000 new workers in January 2023, but a total of 935,000 job openings were posted at the time.
“That’s the reality. There are more than 300,000 jobs still available,” Demerson said.
To combat the shortfall of workers, Demerson said the state is concentrating on training to create qualified workers for jobs needed and staying in communication with employers to make sure the training they are concentrating on is truly what is needed.
“At the end of the day, we don’t want employers not coming to Texas or leaving Texas because they can’t find the labor force,” Demerson said.
Average earnings in the private sector increased from $26.70 per hour in January 2020 to $31.33 per hour in January 2023, Demerson said.
“Where is the workforce?” Demerson said. “We talk about that all the time and why we can’t get these individuals back to work. Everyone has a number of reasons they believe people are not returning to the workforce.”
Demerson said TWC has identified four key reasons why the number of available workers has decreased:
• Demanding more flexibility and remote work;
• Choosing to utilize multiple ways to earn income;
• The “Great Resignation” or silent quitting, and;
• Lack of affordable and quality childcare.
Demerson said employers are getting creative with flexible work hours and venturing out into new workforce pools to include veterans and disabled individuals.
“A lot of people are rethinking what they want to do,” Demerson said. “But, lack of childcare is a huge issue.”
Demerson said some large employers are partnering with childcare agencies just to fix the problem.
“We’ve got to get that right, on the childcare side,” Demerson said. “We’ve allocated over $6 million for the childcare industry.”
Demerson said he plans to convene employers and childcare providers to strategize on a plan to combat the lack of available and affordable childcare for Texas residents, which would include Kerrville.
Demerson said TWC offers financial support through grants to help meet the needs of employers to include a Skills Development Fund, Skills for Small Business, Jobs & Education for Texans and High Demand Job Training & TIP.
These grants are available for employers to train or purchase equipment that will allow for more opportunities to fill needed jobs. Details are available on the TWC website.
“So, we are leveraging state resources to make a difference,” Demerson added.
