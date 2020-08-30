Warren celebrates two West Point Academy cadets

Lillian Warren of Kerrville has an added level of family excitement among her “grandchildren stories,” compared to some people.
She has two granddaughters – sisters – who are both cadets at West Point Military Academy in New York State.
Kennedy Warren graduated from high school in Rowlett in 2018, and is on track to graduate from West Point as a new 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 2022.
Her sister Reagan graduated from the same high school last June, and, as a newcomer to West Point, is a Cadet working toward commissioning and graduation in 2024.
And in addition to that connection to such notable college and military training, Warren has a second cousin named Marlin Goodloe, a Tivy grad, who also graduated from West Point. She said he now is working as a policeman in Giddings, while serving as a major in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Warren has a lot of Army pride in her.
She said Kennedy recently was part of an “affirmation ceremony” in which she was confirmed as advancing to the next level as a sergeant in her third year.
Warren said Kennedy is majoring in “Cyber Security.”
“And right now – though it could change, I guess – Reagan is majoring in law,” Warren said. “They were both here in Kerrville for a visit last June with their parents. They like coming to Kerrville and they always want to go jump into the Guadalupe River when they’re here.”
So far Lillian Warren has not visited the West Point campus on the Hudson River north of New York City. But with Kennedy entering her third year and headed to graduation in 2022, Warren said she probably will start saving now to go in person for that occasion.
“Reagan also got an unexpected letter from the University of Arkansas, but she was invited to visit West Point for a tour, as a ‘walk-on’ in basketball. That was after Kennedy was already up there,” she said.
What Warren already knows, as a grandmother and nearing 80 years old, is that Reagan calls and writes her in Kerrville more often than her older sister.
She called Kennedy very energetic and studious, “a serious person in her own way;” and said Reagan is easy-going and laughs a lot.
“When Kennedy was small, they came to Kerrville more often. And Kennedy pretended to be a preacher. She could be very serious and she was only about five or six years old. And it was hard for the grownups to be serious and take it all in.”
She remembers that Kennedy was a junior in high school when she said out loud in front of family members that she wanted to go to West Point.
“She went to San Antonio for some kind of ceremony and a certificate, on the way to entering West Point.”
Warren said she’s mailed several “care packages” to them in New York.
She said they haven’t sent any news about military summer camps, but she got news that Reagan was recently in “Basic Training.”
Warren said the girls’ parents told her that because of the COVID-19 virus, Kennedy was home most of this summer, and her sister also was home part of the summer.
Warren said the girls’ parents are her son Jason (who also graduated from Tivy High) and Sherrell Warren, and they have an 11-year-old boy still at home.
The sisters graduated from high school in Rowlett, near Dallas, where their high school has an ROTC unit, but neither of them were members.
Warren has a few other connections to the Army, as her brother retired from the Army as a sergeant major, after 30 years service; an uncle who also retired from the Army; and a brother who served in the Army.
Warren’s background
Warren said she’s originally from Brackettville, Texas, and her grandmother was living in Kerrville then. Warren said she moved to Kerrville as a young person, to work.
“The first job I had, I peeled peaches for the American Pure Milk Company here, for their peach ice cream. Their company was on the Junction Highway near Five Points,” she said.
After Warren married, she moved with her husband to Colorado for a while. When they returned to Kerrville, she got a job in the distribution department at James Avery Craftsman. She worked for them for 36 years and was promoted to distribution director by the time she retired.
