Firefighters battle blaze for days in Hunt

After an entire week of battling a massive brush fire in the Hunt area, local volunteer firefighters and their Texas A&M Forest Service counterparts were finally released Sunday evening at 7 p.m., after participating in an impressive, coordinated effort.
In all, 257 acres were scorched, however no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
According to Hunt Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lee Pool, the fire call was initially received on Monday, June 30, at 2:59 p.m. in the 800 block of Burr Oak Rd. The initial flames are believed to have been caused by a lightning strike, Pool said.
“The Thunderstorms picked up again Tuesday afternoon, stirred something up and blew it (embers) out of the black and off it went,” HVFD Capt. Avory Adams said.
Pool said his department performed a perimeter check on Monday and were pleased with the results of their response, however, high winds that accompanied Tuesday’s storm counteracted their efforts.
While Pool was on scene Monday, he was scheduled for a planned family vacation the next day and learned of the flare-up after leaving town, forcing Adams to become the incident commander for the event.
The rekindle of Monday’s fire occurred due west from the original fire in the Yellowstone Road area, Adams said.
Adams said he requested mutual aid from Divide Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday night.
“We were there very late Tuesday night,” Adams said. “They came back again on Wednesday, along with Mountain Home (VFD).”
Adams said HVFD responded on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and stayed on scene until after midnight. They returned early Wednesday morning.
“We made the call Tuesday night to call in the Texas Forest Service,” Adams said. “They showed up Wednesday morning and I was asked to get Divide and Mountain Home back out there.”
The decision to request help from the Texas A&M Forest Service proved to be invaluable, Adams said, as the fire was raging on Wednesday morning.
“By Wednesday night, we pretty much had it to where it was wasn’t spreading rapidly any more,” Adams said. “On Thursday, we had it more contained.”
Adams said Friday and Saturday were spent cleaning up “hot spots” and ensuring no flare-ups would occur.
“We finally were released Sunday at about seven o’ clock,” Adams said.
TAMFS remained on scene through Sunday, he said.
According to Pool, TAMFS provided 59 ground and air firefighter, nine fires trucks, four UTVs, three Single Engine Air Tankers, two helicopters, one Air Attack plane (air to ground supervision plane) and multiple support trucks and equipment.
Additional personnel flying over the fire and support personnel came from Texas Intrastate Firefighting Mutual Aid System and Emergency Medical Task Force, as well as out-of-state resources already prepositioned in Texas with the TAMFS due to the severity of the fire season in Texas.
“The helicopters were dropping water (on the fire) and the planes were dropping fire retardant,” Adams said. “The Single Engine Air Tankers hold 800 gallons of fire retardant. They came out of Fredericksburg, map out the location, drop the flame retardant, fly back to Fredericksburg, land and fill up again.”
Adams said TAMFS utilized Large Air Tankers and one Very Large Air Tanker, which holds 3,000 to 8,000 gallons of flame retardant.
“They were coming out of Abilene,” Adams said. “We know that we got 21 drops out of the SEATS (Single Engine Air Tanker), the small airplanes.”
According to Pool, who returned to the scene on Saturday, the TAMFS operation was impressive.
Adams said only the two West Kerr County volunteer fire departments were requested in an effort to protect the rest of the county.
“We wanted to make sure all of our resources weren’t out there with it being Fourth of July weekend,” Adams said. “Also, the accessibility was challenging. You could get back there, but once you did, there was only two roads inside that 257 acres. That was the biggest problem … until the bulldozers got the lines opened up around it, there was only a handful of people that could go anywhere.”
Unfortunately, Adams said, fire engines were not effective, because the terrain was impassable in many places.
“If it wasn’t for all the air support on Wednesday, we would still be chasing that fire,” Adams said.
In fact, it was the heavy equipment operators cutting fire lines around the fire for containment and creating roadways for brush trucks that allowed local firefighters to reach flames and embers.
Pool explained the TAMFS operation, saying the Air Attack, or spotter, would locate hot spots or embers through visual or thermal methods and communicate to firefighters on the ground.
“The topography and terrain were very challenging, blowing tires on vehicles,” Pool said. “What we needed were boots on the ground. We had guys on foot, going out to these fires and suppressing it from there. The trucks could only go so far.”
Pool said firefighters would receive coordinates from the spotter plane and then walk to the area with firefighting tools, such as shovels and pick axes, to put out the hot spots.
Pool said without the help from TAMFS, the fire could have been tragic.
“To put things into perspective, we were filling up our tenders at MO Ranch,” Pool said. “Tim Huchton, president at MO Ranch, said they had a flare-up right there on MO Ranch and he told me the fire came within point three (.3) miles of them. That supports our decision to get TAMFS involved.”
All personnel on scene, from all departments, were exhausted from the effort and the heat, but were thankful for the support from the community.
Pool said there were so many people to thank, but named Kerr County Emergency Coordinator Dub Thomas for his help, along with the Salvation Army, Buzzie’s BBQ, Hunt VFD Auxiliary, Traci Belew and Sandy Griffin for providing food and water to firefighters throughout the event.
“There were so many people that helped and we just want to thank the community for their support,” Pool said.
TAMFS Regional Coordinator Tim Pierson said the following of Adams, who stepped up in Pool’s absence during the fire: “Avory Adams was northing short of professional and always lestened to advice. This was a challenging fire and he did a great job helping us help the Hunt VFD. Great job!”
HVFD will continue to monitor the area. The Burn Ban is still in effect and the recent winter storm, followed by the current drought makes conditions prime for brush fires. Citizens are urged to avoid any type of burning in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.