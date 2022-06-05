Free chalk workshop set for June 11

The Kerrville Chalk Festival is offering a free chalk workshop June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.
Henry Darnell, of Dallas, an artist and experienced street painter will lead the workshop. He will discuss his career in the arts and his passion for chalk art.
This two-hour class is for anyone interested in learning more about pavement art. Explore a variety of techniques to compose and lay out your street-painting design. All skill levels and ages are welcome.
Supplies and materials will be provided. The workshop will be limited to 30 participants. Please call (830) 895-5222 or email to katharine@caillouxfoundation.org to reserve a spot.
“We have the ideal downtown location and because we are the beneficiary this year, hosting the workshop is a good use of our creative spaces,” said Lanza Teague, Director of the KACC.
KACC currently supports 16 affiliated groups representing over 500 artists, with three galleries and a gift shop.
Katharine Boyette, Festival Director remarked, “KACC champions local artists and is an arts anchor for the community. It’s vision as a cultural hub of the Hill Country, and a recognized arts destination is a mission the Cailloux Foundation is happy to support.” The Cailloux Foundation in Kerrville is the founding sponsor of the Kerrville Chalk Festival.
The Festival is scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16. Each year an arts or education nonprofit is featured. For more information about the benefits of becoming a sponsor, volunteering, or participating as an artist, email info@KerrvilleChalk.org, or call Katharine Boyette at (830) 895-5222.
Visit and “friend” the Kerrville Chalk Festival Facebook page for updates. For more information, please visit kerrvillechalk.org or kacckerrville.com.
