City moving to Stage 4 Water Conservation measures

Pursuant to action taken by the Board of Directors for the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District (“Headwaters”), the City of Kerrville will move from Stage 2 to Stage 4 water conservation measures effective 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Headwater’s action has caused the interim city manager, based upon a recommendation from the city’s Public Works director, to declare that a water supply emergency exists, such that the city should move to Stage 4. While the city has some questions about the actions of Headwaters that it hopes to resolve in coming weeks, it seeks to remain a good steward of the county’s water resources and a partner with Headwaters with respect to conservation efforts.
The watering schedule for Stage 4 allows for landscape watering with a hand-held hose every day from 6-9 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. for all addresses. Watering with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems is prohibited at all times in Stage 4.
More information on Stage 4 Conservation Measures can be found on the city website under the Public Works Department at the following link: https://library.municode.com/tx/kerrville/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=PTIICOOR_CH110UT_ARTIIIWAMAPL_S110-103STNSME.
For more information, please contact Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus at (830) 258-1153, via e-mail to stuart.cunyus@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit our website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
