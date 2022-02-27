Candidate field set for muncipal election

The filing deadline for candidates seeking a spot on the Kerrville City Council has come and gone and the final names for the ballot have been set.
With Mayor Bill Blackburn announcing he would not seek re-election, three candidates have come forward looking to replace him.
Mayoral hopefuls include current Place 3 City Councilperson Judy Eychner, former councilperson Vincent Voelkel and local businessman Brent Bates.
With Eychner choosing to run for Mayor of Kerrville, she will not seek re-election to her current Place 3 seat.
Looking to replace her are former mayor and local businessman Joe Herring, Jr. and local nurse Katy Chapman-Hanna.
Place 4 incumbent Brenda Hughes will seek re-election and will be challenged by Robin Monroe.
Eychner and Hughes made their intentions known by filing on Jan. 24.
Voelkel turned in his filing application on Jan. 28.
Herring filed on Feb. 2, while Chapman-Hanna followed a day later on Feb. 3.
Bates and Monroe submitted their documentation on the filing deadline date, Feb. 17.
In accordance with the City Charter, any person who lawfully qualifies and is a registered voter of the City of Kerrville may file an application for a place on the ballot. Councilmembers are elected at large and serve two-year terms.
City Secretary Shelley McElhannon has confirmed that all candidates meet qualification requirements.
The City of Kerrville Municipal Election will be held May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.