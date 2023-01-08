County mulls ‘surprise’ TCEQ order, honors Gipson

Mostly year-end business occupied the Kerr County Commissioners Court on their last, somewhat short, meeting of 2022. It also included a fond farewell to one of their own.
In his opening remarks, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said he had received two surprises this week, one of which was a “boil water notice” from TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) that was not anticipated.
County not notified
Kelly, who said he “did not like surprises,” said he was unaware of the notice until reports had come in through a TV outlet and on Facebook. Three subdivisions in the county had been affected; Verde Park, Westwood Oaks, and Oakridge Estates.
TCEQ did not notify Kerr County, Kelly added, nor had the county Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas received notification.
“I didn’t know, but I will take it up with TCEQ, and will put my foot down, that if there are such issues, the county should be notified,” he said.
County Retirement Plan Change
Kelly added that there was another surprise, although not dire, but involving a change in the administrator of the county’s 457 employee retirement plan. County consultant Guy Overby from Edward Jones Investments said that the plan’s third party administrator was changed to TRA (The Retirement Administrator, Inc.) a leading retirement services company, but nothing else in the plan itself had been changed.
New Sheriff’s Office
Radio System
After a year of negotiating, wrapping up the latter stages of a new radio contract with Motorola for improved county emergency communications (including sheriff and volunteer fire departments), Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha told the court, “We worked tirelessly to get it done and have come to a final agreement.”
The Motorola representative was standing by at the meeting to answer any questions from the commissioners’ court.
Kelly said there were two contracts -- one for the radio and communications, and the other, a separate services agreement.
Kelly added that he wanted to be sure that in the dispute resolution portion, the contract would stipulate that lawsuits could be filed by a competent party in a court of competent jurisdiction.
Asked about a remedy should the coverage be not as good (95 percent) as promised, Motorola area sales manager, Ben Zotyka said a 95 percent reliability was based on existing sites. If there were problems, Motorola will fix them, and the county would not have to pay until the system is accepted.
If, during the three-year duration of the contract, there are other drops, he added, they will be covered in the maintenance agreement.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz asked why there was such a rush to push the contract through before the end of the year, Zotyka said, “We will face a financial burden of increases. On Jan.1, vendors will send their new pricing and it will be increased. What we purchase now will have a six or eight or nine month lead time because of supply chains, and our vendors will increase three to six months in. We have to hedge our bets.”
Kelly said that there was a significant economic incentive to enter the contract now, with a built-in savings in the amount of $614,000.
The court approved the contract by a 4-0 vote. (Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew was absent from the meeting.)
Road and Bridge Materials
Road and Bridge Administrator Kelly Hoffer announced the winning bids for materials that were bid, noting that most of them had gone up already, with a few exceptions. Road and Bridge administrator Kelly Hoffer presented a lits of award recommendations for 2023 materials, noting that some materials, like trap rock, had gotten too expensive, and she did not add it to the list. “The pothole patch material is the most expensive we buy,” she said. “The prices just keep creeping up and up.”
However, Hoffer did note that some metal materials were going down in cost.
She also cautioned that going to alternate suppliers might run the risk that they might not be on the list. Others had missed the bid deadlines.
The court accepted the bid recommendations, as presented, 4-0.
Public Forum
In the public forum section of the meeting, one speaker, Blanca Garcia, Lower Colorado River Authority accounts manager, told the court of four options for funds that LCRA will offer in 2023, including giving away “free money (grants),” along with improved cellular capacity in cooperation with AT&T, and two opportunities for non-profits to apply for funding in January, 2023, and again later in the summer and fall, encouraging prospective entities to fill out the easy one-page applications.
She added the company was looking into adding better coverage in Hunt.
Veteran’s Pathway Update
The court eventually agreed that the cost for this portion of the project would be about $40,000-$50,000, not the $100,000 which had been considered earlier. However, Letz cautioned the court to leave it without a specific number, and to obligate a portion of ARPA funds for the engineering services. The court will give a deadline once the RFQs are set out for bids. Noel Putnam, county grants administrator, told the court that the scope of work needed engineers to get involved. She added that the funding could come from the ARPA funds sent to Kerr County.
Animal Control Facility
The court discussed the upcoming sale of the bonds approved for the construction of the new Animal Control Facility. County Auditor Tanya Shelton said that when a normal order goes out on a bond, it covers the costs until the project gets funded, and the county will be reimbursed.
The question was asked as to whether the county could recover the cost of purchase of the 16 acres on Spur 100 from the bond proceeds but learned the county could not go back more than 18 months, and in this case, Kelly said, it had passed the deadline.
The court unanimously approved an order expressing “official intent to reimburse with tax exempt obligation proceeds for costs associated with designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, purchasing, upgrading, updating and equipping a new animal control shelter.”
Tribute to Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson
At the end of the meeting Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly thanked Beck Gipson for his service to the county and presented him with a plaque.
Kelly said he wanted everyone to know not what Gipson had done, but what kind of person he was. Part of the tribute included a recitation of the poem, “If” by Rudyard Kipling. He lauded Gipson as “one of the most thoughtful and reasonable people I have known.”
Noting Gipson’s heroism as a helicopter pilot, Kelly praised him as a true war hero during Vietnam, saying Gipson had been a helicopter pilot who crashed a helicopter, and 72 hours later was back in the air.
“I was young,” Gipson said modestly.
Gipson was appointed to replace former commissioner Tom Moser after he moved out of the precinct. His term ended Dec. 31, 2022.
The new Pct. 2 term began Jan. 1, 2023 with the swearing in of new commissioner Rich Paces, along with other county elected officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.