Texas Ranger Roundup in Center Point

Beginning with a memorial ceremony honoring the 36 Texas Rangers interred at the Center Point Cemetery, Saturday’s celebration of 200 years of history and heritage of the Texas Rangers drew a crowd of former rangers, families of rangers buried in Center Point and history buffs from around the area.
The Texas Ranger Round-up Bicentennial Celebration began at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, where Joe B. Davis, a retired Texas Ranger and the president of the Former Texas Rangers Foundation, welcomed a large crowd to the memorial event. Following pledges to both the U.S. Flag and the Texas Flag and an invocation, the Texas Ranger Poem written by a former ranger and Presbyterian minister, Rev. P. B. Hill, was recited by poet Pete Davis. Pete Davis also read an original poem that he wrote in honor of the 200 years of Texas Ranger history.
P. B. Hill was the founder of the first Presbyterian Church in San Antonio and a Kerr County resident. His two sons, Tex Hill and Johnny Hill, are both of Kerr County’s history. Tex Hill was a famous pilot and Johnny Hill served as justice of the peace in Precinct 4 for many years.
A presentation by Davis about the history of the Texas Rangers and especially recognizing the 36 Texas Rangers buried in the Center Point Cemetery pointed out that there are more Texas Rangers buried in Center Point than are in the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.
“Kerr County is rich in Texas Ranger history, no doubt about it. Way back, Captain Schreiner came and he was a Texas Ranger and it kept going forward. I was fortunate to be stationed here in 1980. So really this area has a lot of great rangers that are out here in this cemetery,” Davis said.
Davis said that many historians will say if it were not for the Texas Rangers, there might not be a Texas, and that’s a true statement.
“You know we are fortunate to live in a state like we have and it goes back to these men who served. There are men buried here who are in the history books,” Davis said.
Each of the graves of the rangers buried in the Center Point Cemetery was marked with a special Texas Ranger Cross back in 1999. Since that time more than 800 of the crosses have been placed on ranger graves around the state of Texas, according to Davis.
“When the Frontier Battalion was formed Neal Coldwell, a rancher here, was appointed captain of Company F and he hired 75 men to work this area,” Davis added.
Many families living in the Center Point area today can trace their heritage back to one of the Texas Rangers who called the community home in the early days of the Texas Rangers in the Republic of Texas and since that time.
Several members of the Old West Rangers, a group dedicated to the preservation of ranger history, who live in the Hill Country area, were dressed in the clothing of the 1830s and participated in both the cemetery program and at the historical park event afterwards.
Following the cemetery program, attendees moved to the Center Point Historical Park downtown, and had the opportunity to tour the old Center Point train station that was moved to the park over 20 years ago and has become the centerpiece for the historical park’s other displays of the early history of the community.
Members of the Center Point Historic Preservation Association and Kerr County Historical Commission were on hand at the park to explain the history of the buildings and the park to the visitors. Bill Holloway spearheaded the event as the leader of the Center Point history group.
A replica of an authentic Texas Ranger Cabin, which would have been the home to the rangers on the frontier outposts around Texas back in the 1800s, has recently been added to the historical park. Members of the Old West Rangers were available to tell the story of the life of the rangers on the frontier.
Attendees were treated to a barbeque lunch at the park as part of the event. A goodwill donation was accepted to help pay for the upkeep of the historical park.
