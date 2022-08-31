‘Lost Sisters of Hope’ opens tomorrow

Tivy senior Bethany Watkins is a little nervous, but extremely excited as well to see her script come to life in the Tivy High School Theater production of her screenplay, “Lost Sisters of Hope,” which will be performed in the Tivy Auditorium Sept. 1-2.
Watkins plans on becoming an elementary school teacher, but also aspires to be an author. This is her first experience sharing her writing with anyone, much less her classmates and the community.
“I’ve always enjoyed writing and dreamed of becoming a published author some day, but I never felt confident enough to share my writing until now,” Watkins said.
According to Watkins, “Lost Sisters of Hope” is the result of a school project she began last spring to write a short story.
“Over the summer it was expanded a lot from what I originally wrote,” Watkins said. “My teacher, Ms. (Jessica) Sturm told me it needed to be a play and helped me convert it into a script.”
Watkins said the storyline delves into sibling rivalry and will be entertaining in many ways to the audience, providing some laughs and surprises.
“I do have siblings, but this story wasn’t based on any personal experience,” Watkins said. “It is set in medieval, Elizabethan times and began with something I was imagining and then evolved into this scene, which is more like a one-act play.”
Watkins said the play is presented as a “talk back” play, meaning the audience will be able to interact with the actors.
“I’m very excited. It’s fun working with my classmates and seeing them excited about something I’ve written,” Watkins said.
Watkins said she first had an interest in theater as a student at Hal Peterson Middle School, but backed away from the stage quickly.
“I had a friend invite me to audition for a part in my junior year and I was cast in the role and I’ve loved it ever since,” Watkins said. “I think it really boosted my confidence.
She won’t be on stage for this production, however, as she will be helping direct the play from behind the stage curtains.
“I will just be helping in any way I can,” Watkins said.
She said she hopes the community will come to see the play, as the students have worked very hard.
“I’ve enjoyed watching everyone grow within the characters and am extremely happy with how well everyone is getting along and working together to get my story out there,” Watkins said.
The public is invited to attend the performances, set for Sept. 1-2 at 7 p.m. at Tivy High School. There is no admission cost, but donations for the theater department will be accepted.
