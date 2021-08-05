PRMC’s new CAT Scanner larger, faster

Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville has purchased a completely new CAT Scanner with hardware and software and the latest computer platform for CT scanning.
Tracy C. Moore, R.N. and radiology director, provided a synopsis of what is gained for the hospital and its patients with this upgrade:
• This is completely new scanner hardware and new software, and the latest platform for CT scanning;
• The new machine has a larger bore or “donut hole,” an increase from 70 centimeters to 80 centimeters for the opening the patient moves through;
• It has increased post-processing of the resulting images;
• It has a higher weight capacity on the table, up from the current 450 pounds to 550 pounds;
• It has advanced dose reduction capabilities;
• The purchase agreement gives unlimited apps training for staff;
• The machine has metal artifact reduction software for patients with previous surgeries;
• It is capable of simultaneous operations to increase work flow.
That diameter measurement means the bore or “donut hole” is increased from slightly less than 28 inches in diameter to slightly more than 31 inches.
Moore and Carter said the former space made some patients feel claustrophobic, and panicky during the procedure. And some people, including men with wider shoulders, had to “scrunch” their shoulders together to fit through the machine.
The new Hitachi “Scenaria View” scanner is the third version of this equipment that PRMC has bought since they moved into the new building south of the city center in 2008, and Moore said the purchase of the upgrade came out of the hospital budget.
She and Carol Carter, radiology technician, provided added details about its operation.
Each patient is still required to lay on the center platform with their arms above their head, and stay still as the platform moves through the machine.
The time it takes for a patient to move through the machine in a session is the same, Carter said; but the machine records the individual “slices” or pictures faster, and begins processing those images faster for the technicians and doctors to see.
This makes the overall scanning per patient faster; and lessens the waiting time for technicians and nurses who are waiting with the next patient, Carter said.
And the doctors and other personnel have less waiting time to get those results on which they base their treatment decisions.
“We can be re-setting the computer, from the previous patient, to prepare for the next one to start a new scan, faster,” she said.
“Post-processing, there’s a different way to look at the slices,” Moore said.
They explained the “metal artifact reduction,” saying patients who have had previous surgeries and now have metal implants of some sort posed a problem before.
“The metal — such as hip replacements or pins in broken limbs — stopped the beam of the previous scanners and the machine would take an image of the metal but not of anything behind it. Now we can ‘see around it’,” Moore said.
They said in post-processing, they have different ways to look at the sets of slides.
They said they also have new protocols now for CAT scans on babies and children, as needed.
“The machine can auto-calibrate how much radiation is needed, to go through various parts of the body, and adjusts it automatically. When it’s done we get clear, quality images with minimal exposure,” Moore said.
She said under the hospital’s trauma certification, they are getting each patient who needs a CAT Scan taken care of “timely,” and with lower dosages of radiation.
And the scanner finishes its computations by the time the patient gets out of the scanner, to be returned to the Emergency Room and decisions made by their doctors and nurses about their care.
“It’s time that really matters,” Moore said.
And Carter added, “You might think that minutes with each patient doesn’t matter, but it does. And besides that, the new one is pretty, all ‘chromed out’.”
Another advantage is, the machine can be run by one person at a time, they said.
Overall the X-ray department and CAT Scans are most in demand in the hospital and used 24/7, they said.
So they assigned multiple people each day in those services; and some staff was cross-trained to be able to run multiple machines, and multi-task.
Hospital files for this department call this Scenaria View versatile and patient-friendly, and built on more than 40 years of experience in “computed Tomography Worldwide.” The description says Hitachi has delivered more than 14,000 such systems.
