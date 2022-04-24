KPD to host ‘Drug Take Back’ April 30

The Kerrville Police Department will join forces with the Drug Enforcement Administration and hundreds of other law enforcement agencies across the country to provide a venue for persons who want to dispose of unwanted and unused prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2.
National Take-Back-Day provides an opportunity for the public to bring in expired, unwanted, or unused medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. Improperly disposed of medications can harm you and your environment.
Storing unused or outdated prescriptions creates an opportunity for illicit use. A primary purpose of the program is to prevent abuse, misuse and poisonings.
Citizens can take their unused, unwanted, and over-the-counter medications to the Kerrville Police Department, located at 429 Sidney Baker, for safe disposal.
This is a drive-through process and citizens will not need to exit their cars. Those wishing to drop off medications are asked to enter the KPD parking lot from Sidney Baker and follow the clearly marked lanes. Volunteers from the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association will be on hand to pick up medications, and will direct drivers to exit on North Street.
Citizens may dispose of medication in its original container, but the public is encouraged to remove identifying information from prescription labels. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. Products can be placed in a plastic shopping bag or similar containers.
Intra-venous solutions, medications delivered by injection and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. They are also not able to accept non-medicinal items such a toothpaste, mouthwash, or over-the-counter vitamins and dietary supplements.
The medications will be securely stored by KPD and transferred to the DEA for proper disposal.
