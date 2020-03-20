City announces temporary changes in operations

Due to the COVID-19 Disaster Declaration, and in an effort to protect the health and safety of our citizens and employees, the City of Kerrville is announcing the following operational changes as we continue to deal with the virus threat:
· All city lobbies are currently restricted. The City of Kerrville remains open for business, but we will be providing services using alternative service delivery methods.
· Utility Billing Services offers several options for payment, including:
o Online at https://kerrvilletx.gov/316/Utility-Billing.
o By phone with a customer service representative at 830.258.1504 (available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
o Automated phone service for payments at (833) 262-5903.
o Drive thru services at 701 Main Street (available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
o Drop box located at 701 Main Street for payments or applications for service.
o Pay by mail.
o Email questions or requests to utility.billing@kerrvilletx.gov.
Please note that the City of Kerrville will not disconnect water service during the current COVID-19 situation. The City encourages any customer that is experiencing financial difficulties to contact us at (830) 258-1504. We will offer payment plans and extend due dates for any customer in need of assistance.
The Utility Billing office is here to serve customers, and our hours of operation have not changed. We are available from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday to assist customers via telephone or at our drive thru located at 701 Main Street. Due to our lobby restrictions, we anticipate higher than normal call volume and possibly longer lines at our drive thru. We appreciate your patience and will work to serve customers as quickly as possible.
In addition, the City’s water operations have not changed. Our staff will continue to work 24 hours per day to provide high quality, clean and safe drinking water to our customers.
· Development Services offers several service options, including:
o Online at https://kerrvilletx.gov/1562/Development-Services.
o Request or view permits and inspections at https://www.mygovernmentonline.org/.
o By phone with a customer service representative at 830.258.1514 (available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
o By fax at (830) 896-0517.
· The Parks and Recreation office will operate via a drive-through at its location at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy. The Parks Office encourages visitors to contact them online and over the phone for information and reservations in an attempt to limit in-person transactions. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, https://kerrvilletx.gov/93/Parks-and-Recreation, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall.
· Municipal Court proceedings have been canceled through April 30, 2020. Staff will be available by phone, to answer any questions and to take payments over the phone. Any cases scheduled for Court on March 23, 25, 30, and for the month of April will be rescheduled for a later date. The Court staff will be mailing out notices with a new court date. Persons wanting to pay their citations, have the following options:
o Online at https://kerrvilletx.gov/58/Municipal-Court.
o Utilize Jack kiosk, located at the court office at 301 McFarland St.
o Contact the court office at (830)257-2388 to make payment over the phone.
The court staff would like to encourage any person that has a case filed with the court to please contact the office. All options to take care of your case whether requesting: (a jury trial or bench trial, payment plan, driving safety course, rescheduling of case, etc.) may still be available upon request.
You may send correspondence to the court office at Kerrville Municipal Court, 301 McFarland St., Kerrville TX, 78028 or reach us through email at municourtinfo@kerrvilletx.gov. You may also send a fax to (830) 792-5773.
Should you have any question or concerns regarding your case with the Kerrville Municipal Court, please do not hesitate to contact us at (830)257-2388. Thank you for your patience as we manage this difficult situation.
· The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will cease curbside book checkout Friday, March 20, at 6 p.m. and move to digital services only for the foreseeable future. Decisions like these do not come easy, as it means a temporary loss of access to the in-person services the library is known for providing to so many in our community, but resources are always available via our many digital services. This measure is being taken to protect the public, staff, and volunteers who utilize the library every day.
Your library is always open with our digital services at https://kerrvilletx.gov/1171/Digital-Content. The library will continue to provide these resources patrons have come to love, which may be found on our website and catalog. Patrons can find e-books and e-audiobooks, digital magazines, and more at www.bhmlibrary.org. If you need assistance in using the digital resources, library staff will be available to provide telephone assistance Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at (830) 258-1274, or via email at library.webmaster@kerrvilletx.gov. Members of the community may register or renew a library card remotely via the online registration form found at www.bhmlibrary.org.
For patrons who have borrowed library materials in their possession, do not be concerned with the due date. The library is extending loan periods during this time, so patrons do not need to return materials until the library is back in full operation. (See the FAQs below for more details.)
The City of Kerrville and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will continue to communicate with patrons as the response to the COVID-19 outbreak evolves. Library staff look forward to welcoming patrons back into our building when COVID-19 runs its course. Until then, visit the library at https://kerrvilletx.gov/92/Library to take advantage of our great digital resources.
To reiterate:
· Is the library closed?
No – your library is open 24/7 thanks to our Digital Library! As of right now, only in-person borrowing is not currently available due to the need to protect the community’s health.
· When will programming events resume?
All in-person library programming events are currently canceled through Monday, March 30, 2020. We will reassess the situation at that time. Please stay tuned for more details by following the City of Kerrville on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cityofkerrville
· Will I be fined for overdue materials?
No. No fines will be accrued and we are extending due dates.
· What happens to my holds?
They will remain on hold and you will still have access to them when the library resumes in-person services.
· Can we have books delivered?
No. For the safety of all those involved this is not possible. We do recommend that you take advantage of our Digital Library that is available 24/7. Visit us at www.bhmlibrary.org to see all the digital offerings of your library.
For additional information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
