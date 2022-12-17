West Central sells to Verizon

Local cell phone customers with service provided through West Central Wireless will soon face a major change in their service.
“Verizon is buying the towers and the spectrum, or service,” said local WCW sales representative Mac Anderson. Anderson has worked for WCW in the Kerrville office since retiring from teaching at Tivy High School almost two decades ago.
Anderson said last week that the company is still in the planning stages for the transition from WCW to Verizon next year.
“I am retiring in January, but I understand the local retail store will probably be closing in the fall, “ Anderson said.
Verizon is working on a plan to upgrade the towers and provide service above the current 3G that is currently available to customers in the Kerr County area.
Anderson said the upgraded service will be a good thing, but the closing of the local store, in his opinion, will significantly impact customer service to local customers.
In a letter to West Central Wireless customers in November, WCW General Manager Mike Higgins Jr. announced that the more than 35-year-old wireless company will transition to Verizon Communications by mid-2023.
“West Central Wireless has been proud to provide outstanding service in our West Central Texas communities for more than 35 years. West Central Wireless has entered into a transaction with Verizon that will result in us discontinuing our mobile and fixed base wireless operations in your area towards mid-2023,” Higgins said in the letter.
The WCW website further explains that the transition to Verizon will impact both the pre-paid and post-paid mobile/cellular service plus their West Central Net internet service (not available in Kerr County).
“We anticipate continuing to upgrade customers’ phones through the end of the second quarter (June 30) of 2023, or while phone supplies last. We are waiting for the Federal Communications Commission to approve the transaction with Verizon in the second half of 2023,” the website says.
Customers will be contacted at that time to let them know when they will be able to transfer their wireless/mobile service to Verizon or another provider. The original cell phone service in the Kerrville area was provided by the former Kerrville Telephone Company back in the 1980s. KTC eventually sold the wireless business to West Central Wireless.
According to the WCW website, the majority of West Central Wireless customers will be able to retain their current smartphone device.
To check device eligibility with Verizon go to https://www.verizon.com/bring-your-own-device.
Any outstanding balance owed to West Central Wireless will have to be paid before the phone can be transferred to another carrier. Starting July 1 the outstanding balance will have to be paid or the phone returned. It must be fully operational and have no chips or cracks on the front or back glass.
WCW customers will also not be able to keep their current rate plan. They must switch to one of the plans offered by Verizon. In most cases, the customer will be able to keep the phone number they have with WCW when they move to Verizon or another carrier, called “porting the number.”
Customers will not be automatically moved to Verizon. The customer must initiate the move to Verizon or another carrier. For more information go to https://www.westcentral.com.
Verizon is planning to work from existing towers currently used by WCW to bring Verizon service to the areas currently served by WCW. Verizon is also planning to make investments in the area to bring 4G and 5G services.
“Over the coming months, we will be closing many of the retail offices,” the website says.
The West Central Wireless retail store in Kerrville, located on Junction Hwy, is expected to close by or before Sept. 1.
