Under the guidance of Catholic Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, Notre Dame Catholic School Principal Sandi Killo has announced the closure of the school through Friday, April 3, with a remote learning plan being created to allow instruction to continue.
On Friday evening, Killo wrote:
"At Notre Dame Catholic School all school staff will utilize Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24 to plan and discuss how we will transition our instruction into a "Distance Learning" platform for all of our students.
Each teacher will have a plan in place to communicate with all of you by Wednesday, March 25. So, instruction will resume remotely on Wednesday, March 25 for your child. Our focus will be on instruction with CORE Subjects: Religion, Math, ELAR, Social Studies and Science.
If your child does not have access to a computer at home, please e-mail me directly or give the school office a call after Spring Break and we can check out a Chromebook for your child to use. Our goal will be to keep instruction flowing. More details will be coming to you regarding assignments. A schedule for parents in small groups to come and pick up workbooks, textbooks, and assignments will be sent to you the week of March 23.
It is with a heavy heart to let you know that during this 3-week window, all school-related activities and events, including practices, tutoring, after-school athletic events, academic competitions and fine arts performances are cancelled.
During this time between now and April 3, no parents, visitors, or children are allowed on school and church grounds without authorized permission. I certainly will miss your sweet children! You can call the office anytime and we will help you during this time with any needs you may have. I will be in constant contact with all school employees and will be working closely especially with classroom teachers.
The situation will be assessed continually and I promise to keep you posted on all the facts as I receive them. To avoid getting misinformation or rumors, please contact me directly or Michelle Coldwell to answer any questions you may have. It is important to understand that no student, faculty, or staff member has reported direct exposure to COVID-19. However, if someone in your family tests positive for COVID-19 during this extended closure, please inform the school office immediately, so we can partner together to determine next steps.
Please know that we did not make this decision lightly, and it is consistent with actions being taken by most all other school districts in our region. We also recognize the hardship this places on many of our families; at the same time, we must protect the common good. Our Catholic faith compels us to consider and protect those most vulnerable in our society. Our best chance of slowing the spread of COVID-19 is to make changes now, before we see any cases on any of our campuses. I also encourage you and your families to remain home as much as possible during our extended closure.
I ask for your patience and support as we work together to address and overcome this unprecedented situation."
