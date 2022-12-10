KCSO op nets arrest, meth seizure and cash

A Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit operation has resulted in the arrest of a San Antonio man, as well as the seizure of suspected methamphetamine and cash.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, the KCSO SIU completed the narcotics investigation in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.
“With the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety, Investigators arranged a meeting for the purchase of methamphetamine from a San Antonio man,” Leitha said. “The Special Investigations Unit, Texas DPS, and KCSO Patrol Division deputies conducted a lawful stop after confirming the suspect’s arrival. Fernando Martinez Jr., 30, of San Antonio, and a female passenger were detained without incident.”
According to Leitha, a search of the vehicle was conducted and yielded a plastic bag containing approximately 195 ounces of a “white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine.”
“Martinez also had in his possession a digital scale and at least $1,070 in U.S. currency. He was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, and booked into the Kerr County Jail on a $125,000 bond,” Leitha said.
Leitha said, as in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
“Our narcotics team consistently produces results for public safety in this community,” Leitha said. “Methamphetamine remains a danger to the public, along with the halo of criminal activity that follows it. We will continue every single day to arrest drug suppliers, seize their assets, and submit cases for successful prosecution.”
