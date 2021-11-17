Honoring those who served on ‘their’ day

Filled with pride and patriotism, more than 100 Kerr County citizens gathered at the War Memorial on the grounds of the Kerr County Courthouse to celebrate Veterans Day last week.
As he began his Veterans Day keynote address, Salvation Army Sgt. Major Fred Pentz asked all veterans and their families to be recognized.
He ended with a local World War II veteran, of whom he announced with great emotion, “This is Gaylon Solomon … a 95-year-old World War II veteran,” Pentz said. “There aren’t many of these people left, so when you meet a World War II veteran, let them know you appreciate them.”
Pentz, a 20-year U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer veteran, serving from 1973-1993 in the submarine service, said he never lifted a gun in anger and spent 20 years under the water “chasing Russians.”
“But this is what our freedom is based on,” Pentz said. “People like this (Solomon). God bless you, Damon.”
Solomon, who also served in the U.S. Navy, said he served on four different ships.
Pentz then said he was proud to live in Kerr County and witness the support of the military veteran community.
“If you didn’t know, Kerr County has the highest population of veterans in the State of Texas,” Pentz said. “Almost 17 percent of the population here is the veterans community.”
Pentz said Thursday’s celebration was created to honor those who served in all generations.
“Some of us volunteered and some of us were volunteered,” Pentz said.
But all, he said, deserved to be appreciated.
“Celebrate their service,” Pentz said. “You can celebrate their service by going out to the VA Hospital and giving a hand (volunteering). Most of the veterans out there get very few visitors, very few handshakes.”
Pentz said President Woodrow Wilson declared “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919 to honor and remember those who died in service of their country during World War I.
“The date was chosen as major hostilities formally ended at the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918,” Pentz said. “At 11/11/2018, guns went silent on the western front. Unfortunately, it would not be the last time the guns had to go silent.”
Pentz said it was a Congressional effort in 1937 to declare Nov. 11 a legal holiday, a day which, at that time, was dedicated to the cause of World Peace.
In 1947, Pentz said, WWII veteran Raymond Weeks campaigned and succeeded in expanding the holiday to include all veterans and the holiday became “National Veterans Day.” The first Veterans Day Parade was held in 1947.
“President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a bill on May 26, 1954 making Nov. 11 offcially ‘Veterans Day’,” Pentz said.
Weeks became known as the “Father of Veterans Day” and would later be awarded Presidential Citizenship Award by President Ronald Reagan in 1982 for his efforts.
The traditional wreath-laying ceremony was then held at the Kerr County War Memorial.
