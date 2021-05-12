Peterson announces plans for expansion

Left photo:Melissa Hoelscher, left, and Marina Stanaland, right, of the Pevehouse Family Foundation stand with the artist rendering unveiled Monday morning of the Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center, which will be made possible by a generous donation from the foundation. Right Photo: David and Amanda Williams stand next to the newly-unveiled rendering of the David and Amanda Williams Surgery Center, which will be built on the Peterson Health campus and made possible by the generous donation of the Williams’ through the “Today. Tomorrow. Always. Capital Campaign.”