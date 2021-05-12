Peterson announces plans for expansion

Peterson Health is “on the grow” and preparing for “Today. Tomorrow. Always,” President/CEO Cory Edmondson announced Monday morning at a press conference detailing planned expansion of the facilities and the launch of a new capital campaign.
“We are here for some exciting annoucements,” Edmondson said. “And I am proud to be a part of that as we kick off National Hospital Week.”
Edmondson said the theme of the year is to provide innovative ways to serve the community while aspiring to promote “hope by healing.”
“We meet or exceed those goals of this year’s theme,” Edmondson said. “We’re innovative and we inspire hope today, tomorrow, always.”
Edmondson shared some Peterson Health accolades, saying that for the sixth year in a row, Peterson Regional Medical Center is in the Top 100 hospitals in the nation. In addition, Edmondson said Peterson Health is receiving awards and honors with patient experience, safety, quality, orthopedics and women’s services.
“I would be remiss for not recognizing our staff for their work over this past year,” Edmondson said. “They have been compassionate, innovative and selfless. And, that’s every day we do that here at Peterson.”
Edmonson said the success of Peterson Health has only been possible by the support of the community.
“Today we publicly announce our ‘Today. Tomorrow. Always.’ Capital Campaign,” Edmondson said. “It’s a campaign that will change the landscape of Peterson Health and our future.”
Edmonson the goal of the campaign is to raise $15 million.
“Our steering committee has been working behind the scenes and I can tell you that they have pushed us to see the future,” Edmondson said.
Steering comittee co-chairs are Cecil and Nancy Atkission.
Edmondson said the campaign has been robust and humbling.
“It has completely humbled me with the generosity we have experienced as an organization and to me personally,” Edmondson said.
He called the gifts received so far “transformational” and “astounding.”
He then said he was ready to make two “big” annoucements that will help make sure the future of Peterson Health is able to continue to provide exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care.
Tom Martin, executive director for the Peterson Health Foundation, took to the podium to help unveil plans for a renovated Ambulatory Care Center and a new Surgery Center.
Martin explained that the 20-year-old ACC building will be remodeled, renamed and services expanded thanks to the generosity of the Pevehouse Family Foundation.
The artist rendering was unveiled with Melissa Hoelscher, PFF director, on hand. Hoelscher, daughter of Beverly and Joe Pevehouse, said she was proud to make the expansion possible.
“This is my community and I am happy to be able to give back,” Hoelscher said.
Hoelscher has served on the Peterson Health Board of Directors for nine years and is also a member of the “Today. Tomorrow. Always. Captial Campaign” steering committee.
Martin said that one of the ways that services can be expanded at the soon-to-be Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center is to move the surgery center out of the building to make way for the planned expansion.
With that, Martin unveiled the artist rendering of the David and Amanda Williams Surgery Center to be built on the Peterson Health Campus.
The Williams are in the community banking business and David said that in order for a community to thrive, it must be healthy.
“We have been blessed and we are happy to be able to help establish the surgery center for our community,” David said.
For Amanda, it was a little more personal, saying that both her parents were patients at PRMC and that they received exceptional care.
“I have personally had a lot of experience with my mother and father in this hospital and there are no hospitals in this area that can campare the service we received,” Amanda said.
The “Today. Tomorrow. Always. Capaital Campaign” is underway.
Both the renovations for the Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center and construction for the David and Amanda Williams Surgery Center are expected to be complete in 2022.
Donations to the campaign can be sent to Peterson Health Foundation, 551 Hill Country Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028.
For more information about the campaign, call 258-7411.
