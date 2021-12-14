Public’s help sought in hit-and-run fatality

Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Dec. 9.
According to Department of Public Safety reports, Yonathan Michael Tessema, 34, of Brentwood, California, was struck and killed while walking along the northbound shoulder of Highway 173 (Bandera Highway), about three miles south of Kerrville.
“At some point after dark, he was struck by an unknown vehicle and killed. His body was discovered the next day and he was pronounced dead at 7:32 a.m.,” a “Crime of the Week” social media post read. “The investigation is ongoing and there is an active search for the driver and vehicle. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is asking anyone with information to call Kerr Crime Stoppers at (830) 896-8477 or SUBMIT A WEB TIP ON at our website: http://www.kerrtips.com.”
A tip to Crime Stoppers is anonymous and the first most accurate tip leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect(s) is eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.
The Point of Contact for Texas DPS is Texas State Highway Patrol, Corporal James Salaz at (830) 258-8400.
