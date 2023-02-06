Peterson Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony last week to celebrate what will become its new Health & Wellness Center, located at 250 Cully Drive, on the second floor of the Peterson Hospice and Home Health Care building.
With more than 50 Peterson Health staff, board and administrative members attending the event, Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson laid out the vision and plans for the soon-to-be 1,192 sq. ft. facility.
“One of Peterson’s strategic focus areas is ‘Healthy Community’,” Edmondson said. “This includes our patients, the community and our staff. Our intention is to offer services and education that will improve the lives and health of those we serve. Today, we are elevating this effort with the construction of a new health & wellness facility.”
Edmondson said the center will be used in the following ways:
• By patients in rehabilitation therapy programs;
• Be available as a gym and wellness space for staff and volunteers;
• Allow for expansion of existing rehabilitation services;
• Improve access for transitional wellness programs for patients who have completed physical therapy or cardiac rehab, and;
• Create space that will increase new service offerings to the community.
Edmondson said the Health & Wellness Center will include an indoor walking track, yoga and exercise studio, lifestyle and nutrition classes, cardio area, weights, boxing, golf simulator, personal training, message therapy, showers and lockers.
“The growth we have experienced in our rehabilitation services has prompted us to expand our offerings and usable space,” Edmondson said. “Additionally, this space will be used by our employees during designated times. The health and wellness of our patients is a priority, but our staff’s health and wellness is paramount as well, so we can continue to provide exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care to our patients.”
Guests of the event were able to view renderings of the future facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.