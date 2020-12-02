County issues COVID-19 positivity rate warning, death toll rises to 23

Kerr County residents are being notified that the COVID-19 infection rate seems to be picking up speed locally, and there has been another fatality of a local resident recorded in the last 24 hours.
The death was announced as happening today, Dec. 1, by Peterson Regional Medical Center. It brings the county’s pandemic losses to 23, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Additionally, out of 135 people tested by PRMC yesterday, 35 came back positive for active, contagious infection.
“That’s a 26 percent infection rate, and that’s definitely not good,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, coordinator of Kerr County Emergency Management. “It’s a sign that the novel coronavirus is spreading more rapidly than we’ve seen before in our area, including during the first wave of infections we had earlier this summer.”
“Yesterday, we posted 55 new active cases – but that was catching up from the holiday and covered a 6-day span from Nov. 25-30. To have 35 people test positive in a single day is foreboding,” Thomas said.
“As if that weren’t bad enough, we have yet to see just how much Thanksgiving holiday get-togethers will impact our positive case counts,” he added. The extent to which social activities carried out from last Thursday through Sunday impact the virus’ spread in this community should become evident between the end of this week and through the end of next week, he said.
“If you haven’t taken the threat of the novel coronavirus seriously yet, then it’s time. I think it will take all of us treating this as a serious situation and doing everything we can as community-minded individuals to mitigate the spread of this virus any further,” Tomas said.
What does that mean? “Joining in and doing all the things that others have been doing for months – wearing a face mask, making sure that at all times you’re at least 6 feet away any person who doesn’t live in your household, washing your hands frequently, disinfecting home and work spaces, staying home if you are sick, self-isolating if you suspect you’ve been exposed to someone who has the virus and more.”
Anyone seeking free COVID-19 antigen (not antibody) testing will have the opportunity to receive it at no cost at two events within the coming week. On Sunday, Dec. 6, tests will be administered between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Pioneer Pavilion inside Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park in Fredericksburg. Then, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, testing will be available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27 in Kerrville. No appointment or doctor’s orders are needed for either event.
