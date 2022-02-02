KISD cancels classes on Thursday due to weather

Kerrville Independent School District administration has officially cancelled school on all campuses for Thursday, Feb. 3.
Earlier today, KISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust sent out a district-wide email announcing the school closure.
"Our area is currently under a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service. Out of an abundance of caution, Kerrville ISD schools and offices will be closed and all activities will be cancelled on Thursday, February 3, 2022," Foust said. "As this is an extended weather event, road conditions may be impacted into Thursday afternoon and evening. We will remain in close contact with Kerr County Emergency Management Operations and the City of Kerrville to monitor road conditions throughout the day."
Foust said KISD administration would communicate again Thursday evening regarding the status of school for Friday.
"The current KISD school calendar has a Bad Weather Makeup Day scheduled for Monday, April 18. Please note that April 18, 2022 will now be a regular school and work day for the district," Foust said. "We hope that this advanced notice is helpful for you; we will continue to share updates via our Blackboard notifications software and posts on the district website and social media channels."
The notice was also posted on the Kerrville ISD Facebook Page and any updates will also be posted.
