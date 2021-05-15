Where’s Larry?

Larry Hesketh of Kerrville reported he started his third week of following the state border around Texas in the East Texas town of Paris (Lamar County bordering the Red River and Oklahoma).
In a nod to the French city of the same name, he found a replica of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Texas, but with a large cowboy hat on top of it.
On a more somber note, he visited that city’s memorial to veterans who lost their lives in various wars.
Also in Paris, he visited the historical home of Sam Bell Maxey, a classmate of General Ulysses Grant at West Point. He said that’s also where he saw the state Historical Commission’s version of an oversized graphic of an exclamation point that had a Texas seal as the dot/period under it.
From there he drove to Longview and Texarkana (Gregg and Bowie Counties) with his retired military friend Don Lewis.
At Longview, they turned back to take his friend to Fort Worth where they parted company; and Hesketh returned to East Texas.
Hesketh next discovered in Carthage (Panola County), standing in a field beside the highway, a 30-foot “billboard” shaped like a frontier Texas six-shooter. And it was placed as if it was pointing at another big billboard of Big Foot. There was no explanation of that mystery to be seen there.
He searched for the Petroleum Museum in Kilgore (Gregg County); and also found in that city a replica of the national Vietnam Wall memorial that includes all 58,218 names of the dead.
“I spent a fairly long time looking at all the panels, partly to find one person from my high school class who was killed over there. But I also noticed there were only eight women’s names on there, all nurses,” he said. “That shows a major change today, compared to that time. The U.S. has had 160,000 military members serve in Afghanistan and 40,000 of them were women.
“All those names on the wall made me think of how they also were husbands and fathers; and how their families and children must have suffered, especially if the men were MIA or POWs. It really must have been agony,” he said, “and how the families supported them while they were away, serving.”
He said he went to the east boundary of the state and south to Carthage, then to Orange (Orange County) and past there to Hemphill (Sabine County) and the Sabine National Forest.
“There were huge pine trees lining the roads for miles, trees at least 50 feet tall. And just when I got used to driving almost in the dark that way, the trees were all shorter; and then suddenly there was bare ground with no trees, where they’d all been harvested, cut down.”
He also stopped briefly at the most eastern land in Texas 20 miles from there at Burkeville and a bridge over the Sabine River on State Highway 67, and at the most eastern town in Texas, Bonwier (Newton County).
Turning south again, he also found a sign for a “meat processing plant and smokehouse” which he drove past, thinking it was just that – a processing plant. But there was no other restaurant nearby and he’d seen a few pickup trucks at the plant. So he turned around and went back; and found a café inside.
“Their specialty was chicken-fried pork chops, and it was wonderful, with mashed potatoes and gravy and Texas toast with sweet tea.”
When he left there, he saw some old cars under covers along the road, and stopped to look.
“The owner turned out to be one of the guys at the restaurant back up the road, and he had a 1924 Ford pickup truck, and one of the first F-150s Ford made. He also had a 1962 red Chevy Impala I might go back for, and a big collection of old oil company signs.”
In Orange, he visited the Stark Museum with eight galleries, at least half of them showing Western art.
His next stop was the Port Arthur Museum (Jefferson County), then a crossing on the Bolivar Ferry to Galveston Island and Jamaica Beach to spend Friday night.
“I will probably finish Wednesday or Thursday the week of May 12, and I still plan to follow the rest of the Texas border around to where I started in West Texas, then end at the geographical center of the state near Brady (McCulloch County).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.