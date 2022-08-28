City of Kerrville officials have announced the implementation of Stage 1 Water restrictions for city residents.
“Due to continuing drought conditions, the City of Kerrville is shifting from Year Round Water Conservation measures to Stage 1 Moderate Water Conservation measures effective 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. While the Kerrville community has invested for decades in a robust water supply that has helped forego Stage 1 measures up to this point, Stage 1 measures will hopefully help further reduce demand and conserve water resources for critical potable uses if the drought persists. Please help do your part and conserve wisely. Stage 1 Moderate Water Conservation measures will remain in effect until further notice, but likely through at least the end of August,” the announcement read.
The watering schedule for Stage 1 allows for landscape and lawn watering with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems from 6-10 a.m. and 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Tuesday and Saturday for street addresses whose last digit ends in an odd number, and 6-10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Wednesday and Sunday for street addresses whose last digit ends in an even number.
Landscape watering with a hand-held hose is allowed every day and any time for all addresses in Stage 1.
Stage 1 measures do not affect the city’s reuse water customers, which include three area golf courses, the Sports Complex, and the Tivy High School and Schreiner University athletic fields.
