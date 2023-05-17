Ferguson files for recount

Kerrville residents will have to wait a little longer to learn who the winner of the Place 2 City Council election on May 6 will be, after candidate Barbara Dewell Ferguson officially filed on Friday for a recount, not waiting until after Monday’s provisional ballot results.
The county’s election official, Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves, said last Wed-nesday morning the 12 provisional ballots from last Saturday’s election pitting candidates Jeff Harris and Barbara Dewell Ferguson against each other would be reviewed by the Early Voting Ballot Board on Monday, May 15, beginning at 9 a.m. Reeves said there were no additional ballots received by mail, so there are no other ballots to count. However, the outcome of the Place 2 Kerrville City Council race was not determined on Monday.
Monday’s results from the provisional ballot count showed no change in the vote totals.
The results of the May 19 recount will determine the final winner of the election.
The recount will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Check the City of Kerrville website, www.kerrvilletx.gov, for more information.
