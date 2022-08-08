Council authorizes more school officers

Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall asked Kerrville City Council to approve a new interlocal agreement with the Kerrville Independent School District on Tuesday evening that will provide two additional school resource officers for the elementary campuses in the district.
An existing interlocal agreement between the two entities has previously provided SRO officers on the middle and high school campuses. McCall confirmed later that the SROs will also serve the Nimitz Elementary campus on Ranchero Rd. which is technically in the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s department.
The two additional positions to cover the elementaries will continue on the price sharing with the school district. The city provides uniforms, vehicle, equipment and training for the SROs and the school district pays the rest of the cost. It’s done on a 5/6 sharing formula with the school district and 1/6 paid by the city.
“We have a great working relationship with the school district,” McCall said, “and expect that to continue.” The new SRO officers will be sent to special training in September with the ALERRT program in San Marcos.
ALERRT is rapid response training for school district officers in the wake of the Robb Elementary tragedy in Uvalde at the end of May. The training has been available for school district officers since 2002.
“So all of your officers will be familiar with the school buildings?” asked Mayor Eychner. McCall assured the council that his officers were in the process of training on all of the schools in the district.
“Another aspect of the program is the relationship that the officers develop with the kids. They are role models. That makes a difference in more ways than one,” Eychner added.
McCall agreed that it was very important to create a positive connection between the children and the police.
Lifeguard team competes
Kerrville’s competitive lifeguard team was recognized for winning multiple awards recently, when they competed in the Central Texas Lifeguard Competition in New Braunfels, where they took home a third-place banner. At the regional competition they competed against nine other teams in three unknown scenario events. Judges were asked to individually nominate a top male and top female contestant out of the competitors that showed exceptional skills. Only two guards were selected from the nine teams. Kerrville took honors when Jesus Guzman and Bailee Boggess were selected.
“The team put a lot of work and effort into sharpening their skills,” Ledesma said. “We train hard, and their efforts paid off. I am proud of each member of the team and we look forward to working even harder to represent Kerrville well at the state competition.” The team moved on to state competition on Monday, Aug. 1 in Brenham.
Public Safety Facility update
Stuart Barron, executive director of public works and engineering for the city, updated the council on the new public safety facility soon to be constructed on Clearwater Paseo. City voters approved a $45 million bond in May to build the new facility for police, fire and other city offices.
Barron asked the council to approve the hiring of Freese and Nichols, Inc. as the city’s DR (designated ‘owner’s’ representative) in working with architect Peter Lewis and in potential contractor negotiations on the safety facility.
“Our next step will be to call for RFQs (request for qualifications) from potential contractors,” Barron said, “and then we will bring three to five recommendations to the council for approval.”
Barron said Lewis will create a design criteria package with the details of the project for council to approve and then RFPs (requests for proposals) will be issued.
The council will interview a short list of the companies that provide RFQs and make the final decision on who will build the new facility.
“The owner’s representative will carry the council through the steps of the entire process,” Barron said.
The council unanimously agreed to hire Freese and Nichols and will pay them $300,000 to guide them through the process up to the pre-construction decision.
City Manager E.A. Hoppe said it was necessary to bring in outside expertise to help the city leaders.
“We want to be sure we get the best value and deliver a product in a timely manner,” Hoppe said.
Golf course mowing equipment
In other business, Julie Behrens, the city’s director of finance, updated the council on the purchase of new mowing equipment for Scott Schreiner Golf Course. The city will lease the equipment and plans to buy it out of the lease at the end of 10 years. Behrens said the current equipment used at the golf course is 20 years old.
KCAD tax rolls recieved
Behrens said the city received the certified tax rolls from KerrCAD late last week and she plans to present a presentation on proposed FY 2023 city budget at the next council meeting on Aug. 9. At that time Behrens will present the resolution to the council to set the tax rate.
