Businesses prepare to open doors again

Local retail stores opened for the first time in weeks on Friday, as allowed by Governor Greg Abbott’s “Retail To Go” model. It rapidly changed two days later when Abbott announced his first phase of reopening the economy Monday afternon.
Abbott announced a new executive order that will allow retail businesses, restaurants, movie theaters and malls to reopen to the public on Friday, May 1, as long as they limit capacity and abide by safety protocols outlined in his published report entitled “Texans Helping Texans: The Governor’s Report to Open Texas,” which he said can be found at gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/organization/opentexas/OpenTexas-Report.pdf.
Broadly stated, the limit to capacity is 25 percent, however in counties with five or fewer positive cases of COVID-19 as of April 30, the capacity limit is 50 percent.
Kerr County currently sits at five positive cases and it is unclear what will happen should another case be reported after the April 30 date.
Public swimming pools, bars, gyms, hair salons, message establishments, tattoo parlors, video arcades and interactive amusement venues are to remain closed until at least May 18, Abbott said.
"This strategic approach to opening the state of Texas prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and follows the guidelines laid out by our team of medical experts," said Governor Abbott. "Now more than ever, Texans must remain committed to safe distancing practices that reduce the spread of COVID-19, and we must continue to rely on doctors and data to provide us with the safest strategies to restore Texans' livelihoods. We must also focus on protecting the most vulnerable Texans from exposure to COVID-19. If we remain focused on protecting the lives of our fellow Texans, we can continue to open the Lone Star State."
Abbott said that while testing has increased and so have positive cases, the numbers deaths and hospitalizations has levelled off.
“Nearly half of the positive patients in our state have recovered,” Abbott said.
While his end goal is to reboot the economy, get Texans back to work and allow business owners to succeed, Abbott said that all decisions are being carefully weighed by medical professionals to ensure the safety of all citizens.
Abbot also said that Texams ages 65 and older make up 20 percent of the positive case counts in Texas, but the same age demographic accounts for 76 percent of the death rate.
“We have to protect our most vulnerable population,” Abbott said.
In that vein, the governor encouraged senior citizens to remain in isolation and for all businesses to find ways to serve these citizens remotely.
While face masks are not mandated, Abbott said they are encouraged for all citizens.
During the press conference, the Governor also announced a new statewide testing and contact tracing program. Developed and implemented by DSHS, this program will help identify individuals who have contracted COVID-19 and those who may need to quarantine or be tested due to potential exposure.
This phased implementation will allow Texans to box in the virus and slow, or even stop, further spread. Phase I of the tracing program has been completed, and Phase II begins today. Phase III begins May 11. More details about the contact tracing program are available in the Governor's Report to Open Texas beginning on page 16.
Abbott today also relaxed certain restrictions related to health care professionals and issued amended requirements related to hospital capacity. Under an Executive Order (GA-19) issued today:
• All licensed health care professionals shall be limited in their practice by, and must comply with, any emergency rules promulgated by their respective licensing agencies dictating minimum standards for safe practice during the COVID-19 disaster;
• Every hospital licensed under Chapter 241 of the Texas Health & Safety Code shall reserve at least 15% of its hospital capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, accounting for the range of clinical severity of COVID-19 patients, as determined by HHSC.
Additionally, the Governor issued an Executive Order (GA-20) to eliminate the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for individuals traveling from Louisiana. Under GA-20, the mandated 14-day quarantine for travelers from the following areas remains in place: California; Connecticut; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan, and Miami, Florida.
