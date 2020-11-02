Kroc Center celebrating decade mark

Captains David and Beth Swyers and their staff at the Salvation Army’s Kerrville Kroc Center are recognizing the 10th anniversary of the local Kroc Center’s services to the Kerrville area by planning a 10-day celebration Oct. 31 through Nov. 9. Area participants can win prizes and gift cards just by participating in many of the activities they already offer.

The idea for a 10-day celebration was a natural extension of the anniversary of their 10th year in service here, according to Molly Putnam, operations manager, and Capt. David Swyers.

Here’s the list of some of the “party favors” and gifts, and they hope area residents will be joining in the many activities.

• Free memberships;

• Free day passes;

• Gift cards to the Family Store;

• Fitness class demonstrations;

• Discounts at RJ’s Café;

• A Water Park Pool Party;

• Membership discounts for supporting Social Services and/or attending a Worship Service;

• A “Member Appreciation Day;”

• Daily winners.

“Come celebrate with us at 201 Holdsworth Dr., and visit the website at www.KerrvilleKroc.org for more information,” Putnam said. “We have ‘A Decade at the Kroc’ to celebrate.”

All this party fun kicks off Saturday, Oct. 31, at 8 a.m. with the Kroc’s Pumpkin Run 5K Run/Walk, followed right afterwards by their “Drive-Thru Harvest Festival.”

There is a separate registration form for the Pumpkin Run, so participants can be divided by age groups. There are no race day registrations this year, so participants must register in advance. Call 315-5762 or visit the website for that information or in person in advance.

Attendees are encouraged to come in costume on Saturday. There will be music, a costume contest and prizes as part of the Pumpkin Run.

Awards will be given for overall male and female winners, the top three male and top three female winners in each age category, and the adult and kids’ costume contest.

Age groups for awards are 13 and under, then five-year increments beginning at 14 through 74, and then “75 and up.”

All 5K participants will receive a “swag bag” and technical race shirt as long as needed sizes are available. Registration already started for this event.

Title sponsors are Olive Lookabaugh, and James Avery Craftsman.

After the run, stay for the “Harvest Festival,” a parade of families’ vehicles with stops at various activity booths, food stations and “trunk or treat,” all from the comfort of people’s vehicles.

One special guest at the Oct. 31 event will be the Salvation Army Colonel for Texas, Ronnie Raymer of Dallas, who will be in Kerrville that day to observe the events and community participation. Swyers said he will be manning the hot dog grill that day, while Putnam and others direct the activities for Raymer to observe.

And that’s just the first of the 10 days of partying.

Also on Saturday, the Kroc staff will hold a free sign-up for an “annual auto-draft membership.” This deal includes no initiation fee and the month of November free, and under the current “special” the winner would pay for nine months and get 12 months of access.

Schedule

Sunday, Nov. 1 is the last chance for local families to take advantage of “Family Pool Day” for this fall, 1-3 p.m.

This will include half-off pool passes and include hot dogs, chips, drinks and sno-cones (“or left-over summer ice cream if there is any,” Putnam said).

This also is the day the Kroc Center will debut their new inflatable pool dome they purchased, an addition to be placed over the rectangular lap pool that will allow continued use of that pool through the fall and into the winter.

Putnam said they have had the dome stored for a little while; and have already tested it by erecting it over the lap pool, according to its instructions.

Monday, Nov. 2, is “Member Appreciation Day.”

Tuesday, Nov. 3, is the day chosen to highlight support of the Kroc’s “Social Services” based in the auxiliary offices on Hayes Street.

Area residents who bring in slightly used or new coats, blankets, winter clothing items (to either the Kroc Center or the store) will get a “Free Day Pass” for bringing in one item; or a gift card to the Family Store for bringing in two or more items.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, there will be prize drawings in all group exercise classes in the studio, gym and pool areas.

Also any individuals or groups that show up to take a tour of the facilities will get a free day pass for everyone on the tour.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, any donor who brings in a 10-pound-plus turkey will get a one-month free pass. And everyone who buys a “chef special” at RJ’s Café that day will be offered a second one for free.

Friday, Nov. 6, there will be a prize drawing every hour in the Fitness Center. And to support Social Services, bring in a canned good or dry food items for the shelter, and get a free day pass or gift card to the Family Store. Again, that would be a free day pass for one item, and gift cards to the Family Store for donating two items or more.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, there will be free Fitness Class demonstrations throughout the day on the field. That schedule will be posted at the Kroc Center.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, attend the Salvation Army Worship Service at 11 a.m. and receive a one-month free membership.

And on Monday, Nov. 9, they are offering free sign-up on an annual auto-draft membership, with no initiation fee and the rest of November free, which with the current special, means paying for nine months and getting 12 months’ membership.

Putnam said that daily they will draw a number between 1 and 100, and that lucky entry will receive one month free membership.

“We will draw a number between 1 and 80, and that lucky Boys and Girls Club member’s parent picking them up will receive one free week at the After-School Program, and a small snack.”

Membership levels

In general, the Kroc’s membership information folder lists various levels of membership.

The standard membership plans range from single youths through age 18 for $25 per month or $285 in a single annual payment, to families of five or more people for $115 per month or $1,311 in a single annual payment.

There are other categories of membership with different price levels for Protective Services and Educators, and Corporate Employees, plus costs listed for daily entrance based on one or six or 12 days and various age groups; and child care rates by the hour or 10 hours based on two levels of children’s ages.

An initiation fee of $39 applies to all but a few membership levels. Check the Kroc Center membership folder for details.

Benefits

Benefits for members include access to 50-plus free fitness classes and 100-plus “fitness on demand” classes; a 15 percent discount at the Family Store; a 15 percent discount on an event or birthday party at the Kroc Center; unlimited use of on-site child care with a family membership plan, and discounts for Victory Sports Leagues and camps, Kroc School of Music and Aquatics programs.

Other ‘coming attractions’

Swyers and Putnam said they are adding a swim team, swim lessons and an aquatics class, with the addition of the new inflatable pool dome, though the water park at the swimming pool will be shut down over the winter.

“We also are adding a golf simulator, that allows for scheduled tee times and 97 courses and games,” Putnam said.

It will be set up in an inside room.

She and Swyers said they also are in the process of adding an outdoor climbing wall, six-sided and 21 feet tall. That will be behind the main building next to the swimming pools.

They also will have two “hydro-massage chairs” in the near future, that members can use to recover from workouts. Putnam added members don’t have to sign up for a workout to schedule use of a hydromassage chair. The motion and result of a session in one of these chairs equals a one-hour deep tissue massage, Swyers said.

High profile

Swyers said this Kroc Center – in addition to being the only one built in Texas – has gained such a high profile that the conference for all the Kroc Centers in the nation is coming to Kerrville, with worldwide visitors anticipated, in October 2021.

There are only 26 Kroc Centers across the United States and the world, they said.

“The Southern Territory members are hosts and we’re the site,” he said. “The last attendance was about 280 people.”