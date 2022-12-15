Construction to begin soon on new surgery center

Construction will soon begin on the new Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center at Peterson Health, which prompted a formal ground-breaking celebration Monday afternoon, attended by donors, board members and Peterson Health staff.
The generous donation by the Williams’, combined with the fundraising efforts of the Peterson Health Foundation Board through its “Today. Tomorrow. Always.” capital campaign will provide the funding for construction of the primary outpatient facility, which will increase the number of surgical suites by 25 percent and elevate the number of procedure and endoscopy rooms by 50 percent, according to Peterson Health President/ CEO Cory Edmondson.
“Outpatient surgery is currently housed in the Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center. this facility is the oldest building on campus and was designed to see 100 patients per day,” Edmondson said. “The Pevehouse ACC currently provides care for approximately 300 patients each day.”
Edmondson said the Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center also provides for on-site offices for surgeons, creates additional preparation and surgical recovery rooms, as well as provides for a rooftop garden area for conferences, education and outreach events.
The project cost is estimated at $38 million, funded in part by 211 donors to the capital campaign, which raised more $20.3 million, and will include renovations to the Pevehouse ACC.
“Once outpatient surgery is moved into the new facility, the Pevehouse ACC renovations will begin,” Edmondson said.
The Pevehouse ACC will continue to provide a variety of outpatient services, including imaging, mammography, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, lab testing, wound care and infusion therapy.
At Monday’s celebration, a host of Peterson Health leaders shared their excitement with more than 100 guests who gathered at the event.
“People ask about Kerrville and what are the things that make the community so attractive to those that move here,” Brian Bowers, chairman of the Peterson Health Board of Directors, said. “One of the first things mentioned is Peterson Health … an independent, community hospital that has a board and leadership who are fiercely committed to staying independent.”
Bowers described past leaders and administrators as being “visionary,” saying it is their efforts that ensured Peterson Health would be a strong and independent healthcare entity for the community.
“From the moving of the original hospital campus, to expanding the footprint with the recent building of the home health and hospice building … purchasing land for future growth, the acquisition of Peterson Medical Plaza … and that’s just to name a few,” Bowers said.
He then recognized past board members, as well as the past three chairmen.
“While I get to be up here speaking today as the current board chair, the board leadership credit for this project should go to the work of the past three board chairs, Mark Armstrong, Bill Johnston and Greg Shrader,” Bowers said. “They served as chairs during the strategic planning and visioning of the Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center.”
Bowers then praised the work of the Peterson Health Foundation Board and invited Chairman Cecil Atkission to speak.
“Some time back, there was a meeting to talk about his project and projects like this,” Atkission said. “Cory made a presentation of what he thought we should be looking for and what we should do. As a foundation board member, I was thinking, ‘Where are we going to get that money, and how are we going to get that money?’ But the great thing about where we are today and where we are going tomorrow is the vision of the people in that meeting.”
Atkission asked the guests at the celebration to stop as they were leaving and look around the campus.
“Think about how it hasn’t been that long ago that this was just land,” Atkisson said. “Somewhere around 2002, we got the ambulatory care center. In 2008, we got the hospital and as Brian mentioned, we then got the medical office center and got the hospice center. What we’re are going to do now is like putting the cherry on top of the ice cream sundae when we get this project finished.”
Atkission said he was proud to have completed the fundraising efforts on behalf of the “Today. Tomorrow. Always.” capital cam- paign in 16 months.
“At the beginning, our goal was $15 million,” Atkission said. “And we raised $20.3 million.”
Atkission co-chaired the capital campaign committee with his wife, Nancy.
“The big thing about that $20.3 million is that approximately 85 percent of it came from right here in our home town, which is amazing to me,” Atkission said.
Amanda and J. David Williams were then invited to speak.
The first thing J. David did was ask the guests to stand if they have been treated at Peterson Health, and all of them stood.
“That’s what this is all about,” J. David said. “When we came here 20 years ago, we recognized there was opportunity here in the Texas Hill Country for growth. We were Panhandle, South Plains bankers, and we saw lots of communities dry up and blow away. One of the reasons the communities dried up and blew away is their lack of medical professional care, when they don’t have hospitals, when they don’t have physicians who want to be there and don’t have clinics to take care of the folks that live there, they move to the urban areas. That’s why, as a community banker, we recognized the value of Peterson.”
J. David said his wife and in-laws have all been treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center and all had positive experiences.
“We expect that someday, if the need arrises, that we will have the world-class medical facility hospital to be able to take care of us,” J. David said. “We already have the staff and the medical team. Amanda and I have been blessed and the only way to really know the depth of one’s blessing is to be able to share it with others. We felt as if this was a preeminent opportunity to share with our community through our gift to the foundation.”
To close out the ceremony, Edmonson addressed the crowd.
“This is a historical day in the life of Peterson that will see another state-of-the-art facility on our campus,” Edmondson said. “It will serve many generations, just like all the others have, for years to come.”
He described the day he announced the beginning of the “Today. Tomorrow. Always.” capital campaign, saying “that was an exciting time, but this is a monumental time.”
“To all the donors here … your cumulative, giving hearts … your belief that the best healthcare is right here in Kerrville and the desire for Peterson to continue to grow in a positive direction is what made this possible,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said the Peterson Heath Board of Directors and Peterson Health Foundation Board of Directors don’t just speak about change, they act to make the change.
“Personally speaking, this is a humbling experience and its an honor to stand with you and celebrate,” Edmondson said. “We’re a strong community that loves to see things thrive. Peterson is thriving. This building will be added here as another beacon to our campus. We are a regional healthcare provider. Today, we have 14 rooftops serving nine counties. There are few hospital systems that accomplish what we do today. That makes me even more Peterson Proud.”
The Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2024.
